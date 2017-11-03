Twitter temporarily shuts down Trump’s account

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

WASHINGTON D.C. –President Donald Trump routinely uses his Twitter account @realDonaldTrump to take his message directly to the American people, much to the chagrin of his detractors and even some of his supporters. But that delivery system was temporarily suspended on Thursday.

At around 6 p.m., Twitter users who went to Trump’s account page received a “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” message from the social media company.

Twitter responded by releasing a statement that said, “Earlier today @ realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

About two hours later, Twitter released another statement blaming the disruption on an intentional act by an employee during their last day on the job.

“Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review,” Twitter stated.

Trump responded to the incident with a tweet of his own.

“My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”