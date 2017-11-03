UPDATE: Child has been found safe. Missing child alert issued for 3-year-old

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

UPDATED: ALEA reported that the child has been found safe.

DEKALB COUNTY –The Alabama State Troopers office has issued a missing child alert and is seeking the public’s help in locating the girl.

The Dekalb, Alabama Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Serenity Dawn Sanders.

Serenity Dawn Sanders is a 3-year-old white female. She was last seen wearing Khaki pants, a grey and pink shirt with bows in her hair around 6 p.m. at her residence in Collinsville, Alabama on November 2, 2017.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Serenity Dawn Sanders please contact the Dekalb Alabama Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801 or call 911.