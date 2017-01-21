 [fiatalert]
The Compassion Experience to give Trussville a chance to “change the story”

By Chris Yow, Editor TRUSSVILLE -- Wondering what living in poverty is really like? Not American poverty, but what it’s like to live in Uganda or Bolivia. Compassion International ...

UPDATES Saturday: Storms moving out, Round 2 still to come

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE --UPDATE 9:29 a.m. - The system is making its way out of Jefferson County at this time. Round 1, why it posed a threat to much ...

JeffCo Supt. Pouncey says desegregation laws won’t allow PVHS students to transfer from ‘failing’ school

By Chris Yow and Lee Weyhrich For The Tribune PINSON -- Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey spoke with the Pinson City Council regarding the recent inclusion ...

TPD arrests one following chase, crash in stolen car; two suspects at large

From Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE -- Trussville police arrested one suspect Friday morning in a brief car chase in the city. According to Captain Jeff Bridges, three ...

HT’s Mauldin named region, state baseball coach of the year

The National Federation of State High School Associations has named Hewitt-Trussville baseball coach Jeff Mauldin both the Alabama Coach of the Year and the South Sectional Coach o ...

Pinson council will fund maintenance for PVHS football team

By Lee Weyhrich For The Tribune PINSON -- The Pinson City Council voted Thursday night to fund some projects for the school’s athletic program. The council voted to spend $10,416.8 ...

Trussville council identfies city projects in need of completion

By Chris Yow Editor TRUSSVILLE -- The Trussville City Council met to discuss several projects around the city, and what projects are most important to complete. Mayor Buddy Choat s ...

Local News

The Compassion Experience to give Trussville a chance to “change the story”

By Chris Yow, Editor TRUSSVILLE -- Wondering what living in poverty is really li more ...

January 21, 2017

Metro/State/Nation

One killed, another injured in accident involving overturned Corvette

From Trussville Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY -- The Jefferson County S more ...

January 21, 2017

Sports

Wiley helps Auburn take down Alabama

By Jeff Shearer AuburnTigers.com AUBURN --First Austin Wiley settled down, then more ...

January 21, 2017

Business

Hicks found her passion 30 years ago, success continues in 2015-16

By Chris Yow For The Tribune TRUSSVILLE -- Real Estate wasn’t the plan for Bonni more ...

January 09, 2017

Obituaries

Robert Andrew Davis

Robert Andrew Davis, age 54, of Tarrant, AL passed away on Sunday, November 13, more ...

November 15, 2016

Food/Enternatinment

McDonald’s announces two new burgers will be added to their menu

From Trussville Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – McDonald's of Central Alabama more ...

January 18, 2017

Lifestyle

The Compassion Experience to give Trussville a chance to “change the story”

By Chris Yow, Editor TRUSSVILLE -- Wondering what living in poverty is really li more ...

January 21, 2017

Opinion

Trump economy plan: From plow horse to race horse through tax cuts

By David Guttery Columnist President-elect Trump wants a race horse economy, not more ...

January 18, 2017

