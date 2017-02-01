 [fiatalert]
Nico picks Michigan

[caption id="attachment_35056" align="alignnone" width="300"] Clay-Chalkville's Nico Collins is headed to Michigan. File photo[/caption] CLAY -- Nico Collins, the four-star wide re ...

Warrant issued for suspect in alleged Pants Store Peeping Tom incident

According to police chief Jeff Bridges, the court magistrate has issued two warrants in the alleged Peeping Tom incident at the Pants store in Trussville, one to each victim for cr ...

Woman arrested for Clay burglary, used ID to pawn items in Homewood

From Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE --  An Odenville woman has been arrested for a burglary in Clay. On Jan. 13, Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were called to inv ...

Signing on the dotted line: National Signing Day arrives – decision time for Big Nico, other area stars

By David Knox Sports Editor I probably shouldn’t tell you this, but I will. [caption id="attachment_16055" align="alignleft" width="200"] Clay-Chalkville junior wide receiver Nico ...

Man killed in St. Clair County wreck

From Trussville Tribune staff reports ST CLAIR COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash at 5:30 a.m. today, Jan. 31, has claimed the zithromax 250mg life of an Alpine man. Gerail Marquise Twyman, 32, was ...

Trussville hires chiefs for police and fire departments

By Chris Yow Editor TRUSSVILLE -- The city of Trussville hired both a fire and police chief at a special meeting of the city council on Tuesday. [caption id="attachment_38079" alig ...

Benefit motorcycle ride planned in honor of Pinson’s “Big Country”

By Chris Yow Editor PINSON -- A community mourned when Cody “Big Country” Cole died in April of 2016. The 19-year-old Pinson native was dearly beloved in his community, and now the ...

Local News

Nico picks Michigan

[caption id="attachment_35056" align="alignnone" width="300"] Clay-Chalkville's more ...

February 01, 2017

Metro/State/Nation

Birmingham city council passes sanctuary city resolution

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM --The Birmingham city counc more ...

January 31, 2017

Sports

Nico picks Michigan

[caption id="attachment_35056" align="alignnone" width="300"] Clay-Chalkville's more ...

February 01, 2017

Business

Fire Wok opens in Center Point

From Trussville Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT -- Center Point city leaders more ...

January 30, 2017

Obituaries

Robert Andrew Davis

Robert Andrew Davis, age 54, of Tarrant, AL passed away on Sunday, November 13, more ...

November 15, 2016

Food/Enternatinment

Fire Wok opens in Center Point

From Trussville Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT -- Center Point city leaders more ...

January 30, 2017

Lifestyle

Karen Lehr awarded as YMCA Volunteer of the Year

Special to The Tribune [caption id="attachment_38083" align="alignleft" width="1 more ...

January 31, 2017

Opinion

Obamacare repeal must roll back the Medicaid expansion

By Ellen Weaver and Caleb Crosby The Alabama Policy Institute As the 115th Congr more ...

January 30, 2017

