Elite Jewelers “love” serving Trussville

By Chris Yow Editor TRUSSVILLE -- Downtown Trussville has changed quite a bit in the 16 years Elite Jewelers has been in their location. From their windows, the shop has seen many ...

Hewitt-Trussville students learning real-world skills in entrepreneur class taught by Amerex COO

By Chris Yow Editor TRUSSVILLE -- Students at Hewitt-Trussville are really putting in extra effort. On top of the core classes and buy zithromax azithromycin dihydrate uk basic electives like art or music, many students ...

St. Vincent’s East babies wear red calls for heart disease

Special to The Tribune BIRMINGHAM – St. Vincent’s East babies will be wearing red caps on Friday, Feb. 3 for the American Heart Association’s 15thAnnual National Wear Red Day. The ...

Lance Walker officially named Athletics Director for Trussville City Schools

By Chris Yow Editor TRUSSVILLE -- Hewitt-Trussville officially has its new athletics director. The Trussville City Schools Board of Education approved the hiring of Lance Walker at ...

Phone scam targeting senior citizens using City of Trussville phone number

By Chris Yow Editor TRUSSVILLE -- The City of Trussville is warning citizens to be wary of any calls coming from the city’s inspections department’s phone number 205-655-1374. Acco ...

Sheriff upgrades death investigation to homicide

Special to The Tribune JEFFERSON COUNTY -- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the zithromax 250mg discovery of human remains near a vacant home in the Booker Heights Communi ...

Trussville set to name Hewitt alum as AD

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE --According to multiple sources, Trussville City Schools will soon have a new athletic director, pending board approval. The bo ...

Local News

Metro/State/Nation

Sports

Business

Obituaries

Robert Andrew Davis

Food/Enternatinment

Lifestyle

Karen Lehr awarded as YMCA Volunteer of the Year

Opinion

Letter to the editor: Educator ‘disturbed’ by op-ed suggesting there is no Muslim ban

