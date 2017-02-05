 [fiatalert]
Real estate title and settlement business opens in Trussville

Real estate title and buy zithromax azithromycin dihydrate uk settlement business opens in Trussville

Special to the Tribune TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) hosted a ribbon cutting for Reli Settlement Solutions on Friday, Feb. 3.  A real estate title and ...

Huskies boys finish second in state indoor meet

Huskies boys finish second in state indoor meet

BIRMINGHAM -- Led by Noah Igbinoghene's wins in the triple jump and long jump, the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies claimed second place in the state in the AHSAA State Indoor Track Champ ...

Igbinoghene sets national mark, state record in triple jump

Igbinoghene sets national mark, state record in triple jump

BIRMINGHAM -- Hewitt-Trussville's Noah Igbinoghene set a state record and the national mark in the triple jump Saturday morning at the Alabama High School Athletic Association Indo ...

Trussville police investigating vandalism at football stadium

Trussville police investigating vandalism at football stadium

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE --Police are investigating after at least three people vandalized one of the zithromax 250mg home-side concession stands at Hewitt-Trussville F ...

18-year-old killed, 19-year-old seriously injured in St. Clair County crash

18-year-old killed, 19-year-old seriously injured in St. Clair County crash

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY --According to the Alabama State Troopers office, a single-vehicle crash at 1:40 p.m. on Friday has claimed the life of a ...

Elite Jewelers “love” serving Trussville

Elite Jewelers “love” serving Trussville

By Chris Yow Editor TRUSSVILLE -- Downtown Trussville has changed quite a bit in the 16 years Elite Jewelers has been in their location. From their windows, the shop has seen many ...

Hewitt-Trussville students learning real-world skills in entrepreneur class taught by Amerex COO

Hewitt-Trussville students learning real-world skills in entrepreneur class taught by Amerex COO

By Chris Yow Editor TRUSSVILLE -- Students at Hewitt-Trussville are really putting in extra effort. On top of the core classes and basic electives like art or music, many students ...

Local News

Real estate title and settlement business opens in Trussville

Real estate title and settlement business opens in Trussville

Special to the Tribune TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce (TAC more ...

February 05, 2017

Metro/State/Nation

On this day in Alabama history: Hammerin’ Hank Aaron born in Mobile

On this day in Alabama history: Hammerin’ Hank Aaron born in Mobile

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports On February 5, 1934, Henry Aaron was b more ...

February 05, 2017

Sports

Huskies boys finish second in state indoor meet

Huskies boys finish second in state indoor meet

BIRMINGHAM -- Led by Noah Igbinoghene's wins in the triple jump and long jump, t more ...

February 04, 2017

Business

Real estate title and settlement business opens in Trussville

Real estate title and settlement business opens in Trussville

Special to the Tribune TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce (TAC more ...

February 05, 2017

Obituaries

Robert Andrew Davis

Robert Andrew Davis

Robert Andrew Davis, age 54, of Tarrant, AL passed away on Sunday, November 13, more ...

November 15, 2016

Food/Enternatinment

TV Chef Michael Symon on the recipe for a successful Super Bowl party

TV Chef Michael Symon on the recipe for a successful Super Bowl party

By Marjorie Korn The Food A successful Super Bowl party requires the right mix o more ...

February 05, 2017

Lifestyle

Karen Lehr awarded as YMCA Volunteer of the Year

Karen Lehr awarded as YMCA Volunteer of the Year

Special to The Tribune [caption id="attachment_38083" align="alignleft" width="1 more ...

January 31, 2017

Opinion

Letter to the editor: Educator ‘disturbed’ by op-ed suggesting there is no Muslim ban

Letter to the editor: Educator ‘disturbed’ by op-ed suggesting there is no Muslim ban

To the editor, I was disturbed by the sentiments expressed in your editorial ent more ...

February 03, 2017

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top