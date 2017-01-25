 [fiatalert]
TPD investigating possible peeping tom at The Pants Store in Trussville

From Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE -- An alleged peeping tom was caught on camera last Thursday at The Pants Store in Trussville. According to our source, around 2 p. ...

Man arrested on counterfeit money, gun charges at apartment on Center Point Parkway

From Trussville Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal grand jury today indicted Hollis Bullard, 22, with making counterfeit $100 bills, dealing in counterfeit $100 bills and buy zithromax azithromycin dihydrate uk ...

Sheriffs looking for two women connected to burglary in Clay

From Trussville Tribune staff reports CLAY -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for two females believed to be involved in fraudulent use of a credit card. This ev ...

Pinson Valley, Hewitt grapplers fall just short in duals

By David Knox Sports Editor They will still crown a state wrestling champion at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center next month. [caption id="attachment_19758" align="alignleft" width="30 ...

Patrick Nix set to be hired as Pinson Valley football coach

From Trussville Tribune staff reports PINSON -- Pinson Valley High School is set to hire Scottsboro football coach Patrick Nix, a former Auburn University quarterback and college f ...

Lane closures in Pinson to begin Jan. 30

PINSON -- The Alabama Dept. of Transportation (ALDOT) is planning the construction of a center turn lane on Bradford Road in Pinson. The construction is set to begin at 7 a.m. on J ...

BOE urges citizens to support ad valorem tax renewal

By Chris Yow Editor TRUSSVILLE -- The Trussville City Schools Board of Education met Monday night during Board Appreciation Month, and were treated to several goodies, including a ...

Local News

TPD investigating possible peeping tom at The Pants Store in Trussville

From Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE -- An alleged peeping tom was c more ...

January 25, 2017

Metro/State/Nation

Mountain Brook police investigating burglary with shots fired

From Trussville Tribune staff reports MOUNTAIN BROOK -- Mountain Brook police ar more ...

January 25, 2017

Sports

Pinson Valley, Hewitt grapplers fall just short in duals

By David Knox Sports Editor They will still crown a state wrestling champion at more ...

January 25, 2017

Business

Ascension leader Neeysa Biddle announces retirement from St. Vincent’s Health System; Jason Alexander named new market leader 

      Special to The Tribune BIRMINGHAM – Longtime healthcare exe more ...

January 25, 2017

Obituaries

Robert Andrew Davis

Robert Andrew Davis, age 54, of Tarrant, AL passed away on Sunday, November 13, more ...

November 15, 2016

Food/Enternatinment

McDonald’s announces two new burgers will be added to their menu

From Trussville Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – McDonald's of Central Alabama more ...

January 18, 2017

Lifestyle

Annual “Love Your Neighbor” food drive set for week of Valentine’s Day

Special to The Tribune TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce (TAC more ...

January 24, 2017

Opinion

Alabama state legislative session will work on General Fund and Education Trust Fund

By Shay Shelnutt State Senator On Feb. 7, the Alabama Legislature will convene f more ...

January 23, 2017

