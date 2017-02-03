Elite Jewelers “love” serving Trussville
By Chris Yow Editor TRUSSVILLE -- Downtown Trussville has changed quite a bit in more ...
Woman killed in wreck involving 15-year-old driver
From Trussville Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash at more ...
Lance Walker officially named Athletics Director for Trussville City Schools
By Chris Yow Editor TRUSSVILLE -- Hewitt-Trussville officially has its new athle more ...
Elite Jewelers “love” serving Trussville
By Chris Yow Editor TRUSSVILLE -- Downtown Trussville has changed quite a bit in more ...
Robert Andrew Davis
Robert Andrew Davis, age 54, of Tarrant, AL passed away on Sunday, November 13, more ...
Trussville fast food restaurant scores 76 on health rating with several major violations
From Trussville Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY -- The Jefferson County H more ...
Karen Lehr awarded as YMCA Volunteer of the Year
Special to The Tribune [caption id="attachment_38083" align="alignleft" width="1 more ...
Letter to the editor: Educator ‘disturbed’ by op-ed suggesting there is no Muslim ban
To the editor, I was disturbed by the sentiments expressed in your editorial ent more ...