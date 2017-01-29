 [fiatalert]
Pinson woman killed in Saturday crash

BIRMINGHAM -- A two-vehicle crash at 5:43 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, has claimed the life of a Pinson woman. Peggy Hollingsworth Blake, 80, was killed when the 2017 Honda Civic she wa ...

Recruiting: Area players ready for National Signing Day next week

From Tribune Reports National Signing Day is Wednesday, Feb. 1. Offers are starting to pick up, and players are beginning to announce their oral, non-binding, commitments as the da ...

Pinson Valley ends regular season on high note with win at Hewitt-Trussville

By Chris Yow Editor TRUSSVILLE -- Pinson Valley has been on a roll as of late. In fact, the Indians have won nine of their last 10 games. [caption id="attachment_38021" align="alig ...

Hewitt-Trussville girls rout Pinson Valley at home

By Chris Yow Editor TRUSSVILLE -- The Hewitt-Trussville Huskies earned a 53-23 win over Pinson Valley in varsity girls action Friday night at Bryant Bank Arena. The Huskies fell be ...

“Nervous” Patrick Nix takes over Pinson Valley football program

By David Knox Sports Editor PINSON – New Pinson Valley football coach Patrick Nix met with his new team for the first time Friday. "How many of y'all are nervous? Raise your hands,

Residents cite concerns at Center Point council meeting

By Bethany Adams, For the Tribune CENTER POINT — During the pre-council portion of Center Point’s City Council meeting, Council President Roger Barlow presented a proposal from Gre ...

Pinson Valley training students for future careers in law enforcement

By Chris Yow Editor PINSON -- Interesting, fun and exciting are rarely words used to describe a high school classroom, but somehow Juan Rodriguez has made those adjectives fit.

Local News

Pinson woman killed in Saturday crash

BIRMINGHAM -- A two-vehicle crash at 5:43 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, has claimed th more ...

January 29, 2017

Metro/State/Nation

Missing south Alabama teens may be in danger

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports ENTERPRISE --The Coffee County Sheriff more ...

January 29, 2017

Sports

Recruiting: Area players ready for National Signing Day next week

From Tribune Reports National Signing Day is Wednesday, Feb. 1. Offers are start more ...

January 28, 2017

Business

Ascension leader Neeysa Biddle announces retirement from St. Vincent’s Health System; Jason Alexander named new market leader 

      Special to The Tribune BIRMINGHAM – Longtime healthcare exe more ...

January 25, 2017

Obituaries

Robert Andrew Davis

Robert Andrew Davis, age 54, of Tarrant, AL passed away on Sunday, November 13, more ...

November 15, 2016

Food/Enternatinment

McDonald’s announces two new burgers will be added to their menu

From Trussville Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – McDonald's of Central Alabama more ...

January 18, 2017

Lifestyle

Protect yourself as flu season gets underway in Alabama

By Donna Cope Alabama News Center There’s good and bad news about this year’s fl more ...

January 28, 2017

Opinion

There is no Muslim ban

By Scott Buttram, publisher Commentary TRUSSVILLE --Right now, there is a Muslim more ...

January 29, 2017

