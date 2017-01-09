 [fiatalert]
Trussville man wanted on felony warrant for theft

From Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE -- Floyd Roland Needham Jr, 34, is wanted in Jefferson County on a felony warrant charging him with Failure to Appear Theft of Prop ...

Trussville City, Jefferson County, Birmingham City schools closed on Monday, St. Clair County schools delay opening

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE --According to the Jefferson County BOE, due to extreme cold temperatures and icy road conditions, all Jefcoed schools and all ...

Rain on Tuesday, temps in the 70s by Thursday

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE --Hello, winter, it was nice of you to drop by. Don't let the door it you on the way out. Obviously, we haven't seen the last o ...

Additional road closings in Trussville announced

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE --Following the winter weather event on Friday night and Saturday morning, Trussville mayor Buddy Choat announced several road ...

Sonic in Trussville providing free breakfast to on-duty first responders

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE --The crew at Sonic on Main Street in Trussville made it to work after a major winter weather event and went to work taking car ...

Road conditions likely won’t improve before noon Saturday

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM --UPDATE 4:45 p.m. --I-20 is still experiencing significant travel issues in both directions between the 142 mile marker and I- ...

BREAKING: Area city halls to close early

From Trussville Tribune staff reports Due to the threat of dangerous weather, several local city halls have announced they will close early. A list of times are below: Argo City Ha ...

Local News

Trussville man wanted on felony warrant for theft

From Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE -- Floyd Roland Needham Jr, 34, more ...

January 09, 2017

Metro/State/Nation

Red Cross facing blood shortage, urging donors to give

From Trussville Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The American Red Cross is urg more ...

January 09, 2017

Sports

Bama, Clemson in Monday night title bout – but not Kiffin

By David Knox Sports Editor What does Nick Saban’s move to replace Lane Kiffin w more ...

January 09, 2017

Business

Hicks found her passion 30 years ago, success continues in 2015-16

By Chris Yow For The Tribune TRUSSVILLE -- Real Estate wasn’t the plan for Bonni more ...

January 09, 2017

Obituaries

Robert Andrew Davis

Robert Andrew Davis, age 54, of Tarrant, AL passed away on Sunday, November 13, more ...

November 15, 2016

Dining/Enternatinment

TACC’s 5th annual bridal show is January 8

Special to The Trussville Tribune TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Area Chamber of Co more ...

December 13, 2016

Lifestyle

HTMS names December Teachers of the Month

From staff reports TRUSSVILLE -- Hewitt-Trussville Middle School named their Dec more ...

January 04, 2017

Opinion

“People of the Year for 2016” live in House District 44

By Danny Garrett Rep. House Dist. 44 The 2017 regular session of the Alabama Leg more ...

January 05, 2017

