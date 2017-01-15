 [fiatalert]
3 arrested in disturbance at Regal Cinemas

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE --A disturbance at the Regal Cinemas theater on Saturday night led to the zithromax 250mg arrests of three people. Trussville police arrested t ...

Pedestrian killed on I-59 was suspect in home invasion, shooting north of Clay

The Trussville Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY --Law enforcement officers now say the pedestrian struck and buy zithromax azithromycin dihydrate uk killed on I-59 north Saturday morning was the suspect in a home i ...

Structure fire in Trussville blocking South Chalkville Road

From Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE -- A structure fire on South Chalkville Road in Trussville has the road blocked by emergency vehicles near the Gunter Oil Shell Sta ...

BREAKING – Pedestrian stuck and killed on I-59 north of Trussville

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE --Alabama State Troopers are on scene of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 north at mile marker 146 involving a pedestria ...

Perjury charge will keep new JeffCo D.A. from taking office

From Trussville Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY -- Newly elected district attorney for Jefferson County, Todd Henderson, has been booked into the Jefferson County jail on th ...

Restoration and use of historic Patterson House in Center Point questioned at council meeting

By Bethany Adams For The Tribune CENTER POINT -- Former Center Point Councilor Raymond Olan addressed the Center Point City Council at their last meeting on Thursday concerning the ...

Concerns raised over Center Point councilman’s bid for state representative, other residents speak at meeting

By Bethany Adams For The Tribune CENTER POINT -- Four Center Point residents spoke during the public comments portion of Thursday night’s city council meeting, including Sharon Wil ...

Local News

3 arrested in disturbance at Regal Cinemas

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE --A disturbance at the Rega more ...

January 15, 2017

Metro/State/Nation

Pair of 22-year-olds killed in early morning wreck near Warrior

From Trussville Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash at more ...

January 14, 2017

Sports

Alabama AD Bill Battle to step down in March, replacement already chosen

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports TUSCALOOSA --University of Alabama dir more ...

January 15, 2017

Business

Hicks found her passion 30 years ago, success continues in 2015-16

By Chris Yow For The Tribune TRUSSVILLE -- Real Estate wasn’t the plan for Bonni more ...

January 09, 2017

Obituaries

Robert Andrew Davis

Robert Andrew Davis, age 54, of Tarrant, AL passed away on Sunday, November 13, more ...

November 15, 2016

Dining/Enternatinment

Magnolia Elementary cafeteria earns perfect health score, see all ratings from Jefferson County

Smoke Free Name Type Address Score Date No AMERICAN LEGION #113 Bars and Lounges more ...

January 13, 2017

Lifestyle

HTMS names December Teachers of the Month

From staff reports TRUSSVILLE -- Hewitt-Trussville Middle School named their Dec more ...

January 04, 2017

Opinion

“People of the Year for 2016” live in House District 44

By Danny Garrett Rep. House Dist. 44 The 2017 regular session of the Alabama Leg more ...

January 05, 2017

