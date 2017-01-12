 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Mike Raita and Linda Mays let go at ABC33/40

Mike Raita and Linda Mays let go at ABC33/40

Posted by: Posted date: January 12, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Long-time Birmingham TV personalities Mike Raita and Linda Mays have reportedly been let go by local station ABC 33/40, according to Bob Carlton.

Mike Raita

Mike Raita

Raita and Mays have been fixtures on Birmingham television for close to three decades each.

Raita, who left WBRC Fox 6 in 1996 to start the new ABC affiliate, said he hoped to continue his career in Birmingham.

Mays has also been with ABC 33/40 since 1996, and got her start at WBRC.

While at ABC 33/40, Mays anchored the midday newscast, as well as the 5 p.m. newscast.

 

Comments

  1. Justin Mcculley says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Wow that’s crazy who’s next James span?

  2. Kay Hicks says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Guess the public can let ABC33/40 go. Sad.

  3. Debra Ann Gray-Elliott says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    What is wring with people?

  4. Anna Michael Reeves says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    What?!?!

  5. Janice Archer Thomas says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    I remember when all of them left 6 when it became Fox because they didn’t want to work for that demon network.

  6. Suzanne Williams Crosby says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Whaaaat?? That’s crazy!

  7. Sharon Mcclung Bahm says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Just before pension you can bet.

  8. Peggy Stockton says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    That stinks….I agree with Kay Hicks…the public should let 33/40 go

  9. Kathy Sills says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Wow…..I love them both

  10. Phyllis Killian says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:35 pm

  11. Patrick Nail says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Sad

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top