Mike Raita and Linda Mays let go at ABC33/40

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Long-time Birmingham TV personalities Mike Raita and Linda Mays have reportedly been let go by local station ABC 33/40, according to Bob Carlton.

Raita and Mays have been fixtures on Birmingham television for close to three decades each.

Raita, who left WBRC Fox 6 in 1996 to start the new ABC affiliate, said he hoped to continue his career in Birmingham.

Mays has also been with ABC 33/40 since 1996, and got her start at WBRC.

While at ABC 33/40, Mays anchored the midday newscast, as well as the 5 p.m. newscast.