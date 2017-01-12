Mike Raita and Linda Mays let go at ABC33/40
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
BIRMINGHAM — Long-time Birmingham TV personalities Mike Raita and Linda Mays have reportedly been let go by local station ABC 33/40, according to Bob Carlton.
Raita and Mays have been fixtures on Birmingham television for close to three decades each.
Raita, who left WBRC Fox 6 in 1996 to start the new ABC affiliate, said he hoped to continue his career in Birmingham.
Mays has also been with ABC 33/40 since 1996, and got her start at WBRC.
While at ABC 33/40, Mays anchored the midday newscast, as well as the 5 p.m. newscast.
Comments
Wow that’s crazy who’s next James span?
Guess the public can let ABC33/40 go. Sad.
What is wring with people?
What?!?!
I remember when all of them left 6 when it became Fox because they didn’t want to work for that demon network.
Whaaaat?? That’s crazy!
Just before pension you can bet.
That stinks….I agree with Kay Hicks…the public should let 33/40 go
Wow…..I love them both
Sad