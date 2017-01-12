St. Vincent’s to locate outpatient services and more at new facility to be built in Trussville

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — A brand new multi-purpose medical clinic is headed to Trussville.

St. Vincent’s Health System will announce on Friday their plan to locate outpatient services, including diagnostics, at a new location to be built in Trussville. In addition to the outpatient services, the center will include primary care, after hours/urgent care, wellness services and physical therapy as well. A number of specialist physician practices are expected to have offices at this location.

“We are excited to expand our services in the Trussville and surrounding community,” said Neeysa Biddle, FACHE, Senior Vice President, Ascension & Birmingham Market Executive of St. Vincent’s Health System. “We have listened to the community and are responding with convenient care that does not sacrifice quality and a personalized approach, which is why this is an especially rewarding project.”

Construction on the 31,753 square foot facility, to be built by Harbert Realty Services, is slated to begin in the coming months, and the opening date is tentatively set for the fall of 2017. The location of the facility will be at 7201 Happy Hollow Road, a location the company strategically planned.

“We were very strategic in the site location and feel it will have great visibility from I-59,” said James Proctor, VP Retail Development, Harbert Realty Services. “We anticipate a lot of development to follow at that interchange.”

The medical services offered at St. Vincent’s Trussville will be very similar in concept to the St. Vincent’s One Nineteen campus located in Shelby County. The facility will provide easy access to outpatient services, including convenient and ample parking for visitors. In addition, it will provide coordination among the services and hospital-based services.

Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat said he was especially proud of the addition to the community.

“The purpose of the new facility is to expand the medical and wellness services offered in Trussville,” Choat said. “St. Vincent’s East has long served this community, and we are thankful St. Vincent’s is expanding its presence in our community.”

Biddle added, “As a part of Ascension, the nation’s largest not-for-profit and world’s largest Catholic health system, we continue to commit tremendous effort to building and enhancing a clinically integrated system of care that has strong community locations, like this Trussville site.”

St. Vincent’s expects to continue expanding its services in Trussville to meet the growing needs of the community and surrounding areas.