Man shot in Center Point area told gunmen to ‘stop all this foolishness’

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Just after 7 p.m. last night deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the parking lot of an apartment in the 200 block of Haversham Drive in the Center Point area.

At the scene, deputies found a 41-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim encountered a group of men with which he has an ongoing feud. The victim told the men they needed to “stop all this foolishness”.

The suspects then started shooting striking the victim once in the arm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.