Pinson Valley wins JeffCo wrestling tourney, HTHS fares well in Dick Clem tourney

Fron Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Pinson Valley had winners in six weight classes to win the team title at the Jefferson County Wrestling Tournament last weekend for the sixth straight year.

Pinson Valley finished with 231 points to beat runner-up Clay-Chalkville (197.5) McAdory (183.5) was third.

Center Point (55) was eighth).

Leading the way for the Indians were champions in the following weight divisions:

Taylor Rhodes (287); Tyler Johnson (184); Khymel Chaverst (172); Christian Hopkins (154); Josh Walker (140); Cameron Hamby (134).

Other Indians with strong performances included George Vazquez (108), Caleb Taylor (128), Quenmarius Byrd (128), Blake Crocker (134), Zac Eshghi (140, Eric Rogers (147), Andrew Rodriguez (147), Tracy Reed (162), Joel Parker (184), David Pike (197), Gabe Hamby (197), Zeke Lawrence (222).

Clay-Chalkville division champs were: Dylan LaSueur (108), Jacob Smith (122) and Jackson Jones.

Others faring well included Evan Partain (108), Juwuan Carpenter (128), David Archer (128), Samuel Luke Blalock (134), Jacob Williams (140), Jonathan Jackson (140), Lavert Jefferson (147), Jay Lyles (154), Tyler Esary (162), Anthony Talton (172), Kevin Bryant (184), Heisman Clowney (197), Elijah Erhart (115), Nathan Hernandez (115).

Cneter Point was paced by Corey Jones (108), Nicholas Starks (122), Brandon Hagler (128), Davon Romaine (134), Lazzeri Davis (154), Jackson Johnson (162), Devaria Washington (172), Unterrius Russell (222), Tyrese Murphy (222), Malik Robinson (287).

Pinson Valley will aim for its sixth wrestling state championship in school history – but its first since 1990.

The AHSAA Dual Tournament, held for the first time, will run this weekend through Saturday, Jan. 28. First-round, quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be conducted at home sites in single-elimination tournaments and the finals will be at CrossPlex in Birmingham.

The duals format is team vs. team, rather than individual vs. individual as in the state tournament format. The winning team scores more points, just as in football,

The state super-sectionals are Feb. 10-11 in Birmingham and Montgomery and the state tournament is Feb. 16-18 in Huntsville.

Huskies wrestlers fare well at Dick Clem tourney

Hewitt-Trussville wrestlers fared well at the Dick Clem Invitational Tournament in Madison at Bob Jones High School on Tuesday with two taking championships.

At 134, Heath Williamson took the division with a 8-3 decision over Spencer Davis of James Clemens.

At 172, Braedon Keith took a 5-2 decision over Vestavia Hills’ Zachary Nelson.

Also, at 154, Harrison Shelton finished third; at 122, Keelan Gibb finished third; at 128, Bradon Treglown took third place.