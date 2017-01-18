Remlap man sentenced to 10 years prison for sexual abuse of two children under the age of 12

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY — Donald Fred Stallings, 65, of Remlap, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday, almost one year to the day he plead guilty to one charge. He was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 according to Carol Robinson.

The second charge, however, came when prosecutors in the Blount County district attorney’s office came across some photos on Stallings’ Facebook page that made them a little uneasy. The photos were of Stallings and a girl who always seemed to be uncomfortable. After some investigation, it was revealed Stallings had also abused the second child.

“When I notified the victim, who was waiting in my office, that she would not have to testify and that her perpetrator had admitted his guilty, she broke down in tears,” Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said in January 2016. “She said, ‘I feel like a champion.”’

On Tuesday, Stallings entered a second guilty plea before his sentencing.

Stallings has been in the Blount County Correctional Facility since January 2016,and must serve the mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.