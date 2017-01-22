Home health company Comfort Care opens Trussville location.

Soecial to The Tribune

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) hosted a ribbon cutting for Comfort Care Home Health – Trussville on Thursday, January 19.

Comfort Care also hosted an open house that same day, providing food and tours for the community at the event.

Comfort Care employs about 60 people in the Trussville area, including licensed nurses, physical therapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, medical social workers, and home health aides. The company is located at 1930 Edwards Lake Road, Suite 126, in Trussville. Please call 655-1151 or visit www.comfortcarehomehealth.com for more information.

For more information about TACC, please go to www.trussvillechamber.com, call (205) 655-7535.