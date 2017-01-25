Pinson Valley, Hewitt grapplers fall just short in duals
By David Knox
Sports Editor
They will still crown a state wrestling champion at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center next month.
But for the first time, Alabama will determine a state duals champion, a head-to-head champ, in Classes 7A, 6A and 1A-5A. That champ will be decided Saturday at CrossPlex at Birmingham’s Fair Park.
Hewitt-Trussville and Pinson Valley put up fierce battles but fell shy of the finals.
Vestavia Hills, coached by Tee Adams, slipped past Hewitt 32-31 Tuesday night in the 7A semifinals at VHHS. The Huskies dropped Grissom 37-34 in the first round while Vestavia Hills beat Bob Jones 50-16.
Two weeks ago, VHHS beat the Huskies 37-25, so Dave Barden’s Hewitt bunch closed the gap since then.
Adams, a former Vestavia wrestler, previously coached at HTHS.
Pinson Valley’s boys, strong all year under Gene Richardson, were nipped 37-31 by Southside of Gadsden at Gadsden in the 6A semifinals.
The Indians had topped Homewood 45-22 in the quarterfinals.
Clay-Chalkville beat Athens 48-41 in round one but lost to Southside 53-12 in the quarters.
AHSAA Wrestling Duals Tournament
Results
Semifinal Results
CLASS 7A
Oak Mountain 47, Thompson 25
Vestavia Hills 32, Hewitt-Trussville 31
Finals
Oak Mountain vs. Vestavia Hills, Saturday, 4 p.m., CrossPlex, Bill Harris Arena
Round 1
Thompson 64, Auburn 9
Oak Mountain 46, Smiths Station 24
Hewitt-Trussville 37, Grissom 34
Vestavia Hills 50, Bob Jones 16
CLASS 6A
Semifinals
Oxford 53, Wetumpka 14
Southside-Gadsden 37, Pinson Valley 31
Finals
Oxford vs. Southside-Gadsden, Saturday, 1 p.m., CrossPlex, Bill Harris Arena
Round 1
Oxford 57, Baldwin County 12
Gulf Shores 54, Pell City 18
McAdory 63, Stanhope Elmore 9
Wetumpka 68, Hueytown 12
Pinson Valley 55, Helena 9
Homewood 48, Gardendale 24
Clay-Chalkville 48, Athens 41
Southside-Gadsden 55, Austin 16
Quarterfinals
Oxford 38, Gulf Shores 26
Wetumpka 38, McAdory 35
Pinson Valley 45, Homewood 22
Southside-Gadsden 53, Clay-Chalkville 12
CLASS 1A/5A
Semifinals
Moody 42, Cleburne County 30
Arab 56, Hayden 12
Finals
Moody vs. Arab, Friday, 6 p.m., CrossPlex, Bill Harris Arena
First Round
Moody 50, Elmore County 30
Tallassee 46, Holtville 30
Weaver 56, Ranburne 14
Cleburne County 48, Alexandria 24
Dora 46, Mortimer Jordan 19
Hayden 41, Oak Grove 28
Arab 69, Deshler 9
Mae Jemison 49, Madison County 28
Quarterfinals
Moody 35, Tallassee 27
Cleburne County 36, Weaver 26
Hayden 43, Dora 29
Arab 49, Mae Jemison 24