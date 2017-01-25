Pinson Valley, Hewitt grapplers fall just short in duals

By David Knox

Sports Editor

They will still crown a state wrestling champion at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center next month.

But for the first time, Alabama will determine a state duals champion, a head-to-head champ, in Classes 7A, 6A and 1A-5A. That champ will be decided Saturday at CrossPlex at Birmingham’s Fair Park.

Hewitt-Trussville and Pinson Valley put up fierce battles but fell shy of the finals.

Vestavia Hills, coached by Tee Adams, slipped past Hewitt 32-31 Tuesday night in the 7A semifinals at VHHS. The Huskies dropped Grissom 37-34 in the first round while Vestavia Hills beat Bob Jones 50-16.

Two weeks ago, VHHS beat the Huskies 37-25, so Dave Barden’s Hewitt bunch closed the gap since then.

Adams, a former Vestavia wrestler, previously coached at HTHS.

Pinson Valley’s boys, strong all year under Gene Richardson, were nipped 37-31 by Southside of Gadsden at Gadsden in the 6A semifinals.

The Indians had topped Homewood 45-22 in the quarterfinals.

Clay-Chalkville beat Athens 48-41 in round one but lost to Southside 53-12 in the quarters.

AHSAA Wrestling Duals Tournament

Results



Semifinal Results

CLASS 7A

Oak Mountain 47, Thompson 25

Vestavia Hills 32, Hewitt-Trussville 31

Finals

Oak Mountain vs. Vestavia Hills, Saturday, 4 p.m., CrossPlex, Bill Harris Arena



Round 1

Thompson 64, Auburn 9

Oak Mountain 46, Smiths Station 24

Hewitt-Trussville 37, Grissom 34

Vestavia Hills 50, Bob Jones 16



CLASS 6A

Semifinals

Oxford 53, Wetumpka 14

Southside-Gadsden 37, Pinson Valley 31

Finals

Oxford vs. Southside-Gadsden, Saturday, 1 p.m., CrossPlex, Bill Harris Arena



Round 1

Oxford 57, Baldwin County 12

Gulf Shores 54, Pell City 18

McAdory 63, Stanhope Elmore 9

Wetumpka 68, Hueytown 12

Pinson Valley 55, Helena 9

Homewood 48, Gardendale 24

Clay-Chalkville 48, Athens 41

Southside-Gadsden 55, Austin 16

Quarterfinals

Oxford 38, Gulf Shores 26

Wetumpka 38, McAdory 35

Pinson Valley 45, Homewood 22

Southside-Gadsden 53, Clay-Chalkville 12





CLASS 1A/5A

Semifinals

Moody 42, Cleburne County 30

Arab 56, Hayden 12

Finals

Moody vs. Arab, Friday, 6 p.m., CrossPlex, Bill Harris Arena



First Round

Moody 50, Elmore County 30

Tallassee 46, Holtville 30

Weaver 56, Ranburne 14

Cleburne County 48, Alexandria 24

Dora 46, Mortimer Jordan 19

Hayden 41, Oak Grove 28

Arab 69, Deshler 9

Mae Jemison 49, Madison County 28

Quarterfinals

Moody 35, Tallassee 27

Cleburne County 36, Weaver 26

Hayden 43, Dora 29

Arab 49, Mae Jemison 24