St. Clair Sheriffs looking for burglary suspect in Springville area

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

SPRINGVILLE — According to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, a report filed with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 2, stated at approximately 11 a.m., a residence was burglarized in the 200 block of Shanghi Rd. in the Springville area.

The report indicates two black males forcibly entered the residence and took multiple items, including a 9 mm pistol, before leaving in a dark colored (possibly dark green) Chrysler 200.

According to detectives, surveillance cameras captured images of the pictured suspect and suspect vehicle during the course of this burglary.

If you think you recognize this person, or know anything about this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.