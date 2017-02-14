Greenways project end is in sight . . . maybe

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — Liquidated damages, fines assessed to the contractor for not meeting the completion deadline, were set to begin on the Greenways Civitan Park project on Friday, Feb. 3, but according to Alabama Dept of Transportation (ALDOT) Director John Cooper contractor Walker Patton received an additional seven working days to complete the project. That number is down to three working days as of Monday, according to Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat. The total allotted working days given on the project was originally set at 180.

ALDOT, not the City of Trussville, is responsible for the administration of this project from administering the funds to collecting and awarding the bids. The city did, however, match $90,000 of the grant to allow the park to be revitalized. The city was also responsible for the hiring of the overseeing inspector, and chose the firm Stantec Consulting Services — a company very familiar with ALDOT work.

“At a time in the past, everything would’ve been administered by the city. Several years ago it was mandated by the Federal Highway Administration that the funds be administered by ALDOT,” Cooper said. “From a formal sense, we select the contractor, we administer the taking of bids and we have responsibility for reviewing the plans, which were drawn by a consultant.

“From a legal standpoint, the buck stops with me. I’m the director, nobody else is,” Cooper said.

In April 2012, construction began on the project with Montgomery-based Burnett Civil Contracting. Before the work was finished, Cooper asked the contractor to leave the project site. The bid to finish Veteran’s Park was awarded to Walker Patton in April 2014, and work was completed on time.

More than 18 months after the first contractor left, and the park sat empty, Walker Patton was awarded the bid to finish Civitan Park in December 2015. Work on the project was supposed to be finished by the summer of 2016, but a number of delays have pushed the project into 2017.

The term “working days” is defined as a day where work could be done without interruption from weather or other uncontrollable factors. The project is now expected to be completed within two calendar months.

“There is an obvious discord between seven working days and two calendar months,” Cooper said. “The deadline [would’ve been Feb. 9,] but there has been some rain and days we could not legitimately charge them. We gave them 32 calendar days we didn’t charge them over the course of this work. There was a period of time they could not work because of the error in the plans.”

Cooper said an error with an earth wall in the plans went unnoticed until the contractor reached that part of construction.

“We judge on whether we give credit for time on what is called the principal item of work,” Cooper said. “Sometimes there can be something happen on a job that delays one part of it, but it doesn’t delay the overall job because there are other things that can be done. Sometimes, however, you have something happen that must be done before anything else can be done.”

If the remaining work cannot be completed in those seven days, liquidated damage costs would be incurred. According to former Trussville mayor Gene Melton, that cost would be somewhere close to $3,000 per day.

Last week, however, another delay in the project prohibited Walker Patton from completing several aspects of the job.

Anchor bolts for the pedestrian bridge were set incorrectly by the contractor, causing a delay in the setting of the bridge. Because much of the remaining work revolves around the bridge, no work was completed on the project.

“I hope the citizens of Trussville will not underestimate the complexity of a seemingly simple project,” Cooper said. “It has not been a good project, no one would deny that, but I believe the project is being worked on and I believe reasonably.”

Cooper called Walker Pattor a “competent” contractor and said they have completed several projects similar to this. Delays, however, have continued to push this project longer and longer.

“(Walker Patton) is a name well known to us who has done a great deal of this type of work around Jefferson County. I thought we had every reason to believe the project would proceed at a reasonable pace,” Cooper said.

Despite an additional seven working days to complete the job, it likely will not be finished before liquidated damages begin.

“We believe about 77 percent of the work has been done in 99 percent of the time,” Cooper said.

With the setting of the pedestrian bridge, the work remaining on the project according to Cooper includes pouring the concrete deck at the edges of the bridge, building fields at the abutment at the ends of the bridge, pouring the sidewalk that ties into the abutment, planting approximately 130 trees, installing bollards, which are concrete post to keep people from driving into certain places, installing three or four light poles, dressing the back fields, re-grass the areas along the sidewalk and remove a stockpile of material located on Trail E.

Several benches and picnic tables have been placed throughout the park, and the fence along U.S. 11 has been removed. Slowly, but surely the park is beginning to take shape.

“One day, the fence will come up and all will be great,” Cooper said. “We believe that will be within the next two calendar months.”