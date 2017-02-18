OBITUARY: Shelby Pisciotta

PISCIOTTA, Shelby (nee Rucks)

Beloved mother of Donna Wells and Harold “Hal” (Beth) Pisciotta, Jr. Loving grandmother of Jessica Wells, Anthony, Sarah and Maria Pisciotta. Great grandmother of Jace Gill. Dear aunt of Leigh (Jim) Rice, Cindy (Reggie) Burleson, and Brian Yeager. Predeceased by siblings, Frances Cornelius and Margaret Yeager and parents, Mr. and Mrs. James F. Rucks. Shelby passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017 in Cincinnati, OH. Memorial service will be held 10 am Saturday Feb 25, 2017 at Springville First United Methodist Church, 6471 HWY 11, Springville, AL 35146. Inurnment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville, AL.