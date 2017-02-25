Woman robbed near Auburn University, one suspect arrested

From the Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

AUBURN – A woman walking down Toomer Street close to Auburn University was surprised by two robbers on early Saturday morning according to a report by AL.com.

Auburn University Campus Safety & Security said that two black men tried to take the woman’s cell phone. The victim was unharmed.

While one suspect has been taken into custody the other is at large and is described as a young man, possibly a teenager who fled east on West Magnolia Avenue. He was wearing a white shirt with a small tear in it and gray pants. His hair is in small twists.

People with information on the suspect are asked to call or text the Auburn tip line at 334-246-1391.