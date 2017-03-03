Alabama drive-in theater choosing not to show Beauty and the Beast due to openly gay character

The Henagar Drive-In Theatre made the announcement Thursday on its Facebook page.

“It is with great sorrow that I have to tell our customers that we will not be showing Beauty and the Beast at the Henagar Drive-In when it comes out. When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand. We all make choices and I am making mine.

“We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language,” the theater management said in a statement.

“If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it,” the theater ‘s statement read.

The reviews section of their Facebook page have gotten both supporting and negative statements.

Stormy Stevens, an educator in neighboring Jackson County said, “(The theater) smells of old cabbage and bigotry.”

Another commenter, Sheree Moore Anderson applauded the decision, calling to light their freedom to run their business as they choose.

” I applaud your stand! It’s your right as a business owner to make the choices you choose to make,” Anderson’s review read. “That is why we live in America freedom of speech and choice!”