Alabama drive-in theater choosing not to show Beauty and the Beast due to openly gay character
The Henagar Drive-In Theatre made the announcement Thursday on its Facebook page.
“It is with great sorrow that I have to tell our customers that we will not be showing Beauty and the Beast at the Henagar Drive-In when it comes out. When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand. We all make choices and I am making mine.
“We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language,” the theater management said in a statement.
“If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it,” the theater ‘s statement read.
The reviews section of their Facebook page have gotten both supporting and negative statements.
Stormy Stevens, an educator in neighboring Jackson County said, “(The theater) smells of old cabbage and bigotry.”
Another commenter, Sheree Moore Anderson applauded the decision, calling to light their freedom to run their business as they choose.
” I applaud your stand! It’s your right as a business owner to make the choices you choose to make,” Anderson’s review read. “That is why we live in America freedom of speech and choice!”
Comments
This is outrageous, won’t be going to this drive in rather go to Coyote Drive in anyway!
Thank God we live in a free country and are able to make business decisions as we see fit….good for them!
Thank you…… we are blessed to live in a country that gives us choices.
First of all who’s ever heard of henagar Alabama..
You people saying “good for them” realize lefou has always been gay right? He was as a cartoon. He is as a live action character… you’re blind if you didn’t see that in 1991
Ridiculous- shame on the people condoning this. Its 2017- grow up.
To all the people who are complaining…… It is simple, as business owners they have the right to choose what they will and will not show just as you have the right to visit them or not! If you don’t like their choice then don’t go there! Quit complaining and just make your choice! Why does it matter to you what they believe they should or shouldn’t show!
I have been amazed at the amount of national buzz this is getting. After 3 months of celebrating athletes boycotting the White House and Trump hotels and businesses dropping Trump products, the Left is coming apart at the seems over one theatre not showing this movie. Seriously?
Loss of revenue from such bigoted decisions will eventually cause businesses like these to fold
I wonder how you people saying “good for them” would react if a theater chose not to play a movie because one character expressed openly Christian views….
I would be curious however, if there are other movies he has chosen not to show because of Christian values? Or is it only this one issue?
Do they show movies with pre marital or extra marital sex? With adulterous characters or promiscuous characters?
Rednecks will never change.
🙋🏼
Then why in the cartoon did he ogle the triplets’ breasts? He wasn’t gay, he was just trying to cheer up his best friend.
According to the managements original statement, they are under new ownership and this is a decision of the new owner…so whatever the theater has shown in the past probably doesn’t apply to this new owner’s decision. The real question is will he stick to his statement to not show sex, nudity and movies with fouls language from this point forward.
Glad they are standing up for not indoctrinating children with sin, and yes it is sin.
So valuing a woman for her body is ok but being gay isn’t? Now women’s rights are just as important as LGBT rights to Christians? As in not at all?
We don’t need to change.
Status quo and a closed mind seems to be good enough to you. Sad.
And I’m sorry but the words to that song don’t translate to, “cheer up my best friend” they sound like a closeted gay man vocalizing his love for his best friend through the disguise of song
Oogling breasts is ok though? What if those women were married? Not to mention the whole bestiality and magic curse…filled with abominations…but the cartoon version is totally fine right?
Take it up with The Lord YHWH, the Creator! — Leviticus 18:22: ” Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination.” 3. Leviticus 20:13: “If a man also lie with mankind, as he lieth with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination: they shall surely be put to death; their blood shall be upon them.” and Romans 1:26-28 26 Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error. 28 Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done.
get over it homophobes!!!
So ken,
By that logic exodus 21 details all about how you can sell various people including your own daughter into slavery.
Exodus 35:2 says that anyone who works on the sabbath should be put to death… I’m curious.. have you ever worked on the sabbath?
Leviticus 11:7-8 says all about how pigs are unclean. They shall not be eaten nor shall their skin be touched… do you like bacon? How about football?
Deuteronomy 22:9 says that different seeds can’t be planted side by side, or they will be unclean or defiled, I’m willing to be a good portion of the veggies we eat have different crops right next to them, or if you’ve ever done your own garden, surely you didn’t make two separate gardens for two separate veggies
Oh and my favorite one,.
Leviticus 19:19 says we shouldn’t wear clothes made from mixed fabrics… got any polyester blends in your closets or do you strictly wear cotton or wool?
Refer to my reply to ken. All of that is considered sin too. Are you guilty of any of that?
Cancellation
One of the characters is also in love with a big hairy beast. I wonder what the Bible has to say about that.
Spell check
Shall we start listing what the Bible says we all shouldn’t do? And all the abominations listed for men and woman? Hate the sin not the sinner.
Mark 12:28-35
One of the teachers of the law came and heard them debating. Noticing that Jesus had given them a good answer, he asked him, “Of all the commandments, which is the most important?”
“The most important one,” answered Jesus, “is this: ‘Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one.
Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.
The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no commandment greater than these.”
“Well said, teacher,” the man replied. “You are right in saying that God is one and there is no other but him.
To love him with all your heart, with all your understanding and with all your strength, and to love your neighbor as yourself is more important than all burnt offerings and sacrifices.”
When Jesus saw that he had answered wisely, he said to him, “You are not far from the kingdom of God.” And from then on no one dared ask him any more questions.
.
I never said ogling or objectifying women is ok…in fact I’m very much against the objectification of women. That’s a different argument. You said he was gay in the cartoon…a gay man wouldn’t be ogling women now, would he?
As far as the beastiality argument…the Beast is a human who is living under a curse. Ok, so Belle learns to love him in beast form, but love can come in many forms besides romantic…do you love you dog or cat? There is no kiss or anything intimate between Belle and the Beast until he is human again (which honestly, he was human all along, his outward appearance had just been changed). So no, a love story between 2 humans is not beastiality.
Melissa Maylon Collins and the character’s known as the Bimbette’s were clearly not married…they were the town bimbos.
Well…that’s one drive-in I’ll never visit. How judgemental and ignorant!
Disney has always been safe children movies why put things for R rated movies in?
🙋
STUPID STUPID STUPID GET OVER YOUR SELVES !!!!!
No one is perfect but that’s no reason to believe all sin is acceptable.