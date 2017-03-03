 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Alabama drive-in theater choosing not to show Beauty and the Beast due to openly gay character

Alabama drive-in theater choosing not to show Beauty and the Beast due to openly gay character

Posted by: Posted date: March 03, 2017
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
HENAGAR, Ala. — A drive-in movie theater in Henagar, Ala., has canceled its planned screenings of the new live-action Disney fairy-tale movie “Beauty and the Beast”. The cancellation comes after the theater owners learned a character in the film is portrayed as a gay male.

Josh Had portrays an openly gay character in Disney’s new fllm, Beauty and the Beast. Photo via Facebook

The Henagar Drive-In Theatre made the announcement Thursday on its Facebook page.

“It is with great sorrow that I have to tell our customers that we will not be showing Beauty and the Beast at the Henagar Drive-In when it comes out. When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand. We all make choices and I am making mine.

“We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language,” the theater management said in a statement.

“If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it,” the theater ‘s statement read.

The reviews section of their Facebook page have gotten both supporting and negative statements.

Stormy Stevens, an educator in neighboring Jackson County said, “(The theater) smells of old cabbage and bigotry.”

Another commenter, Sheree Moore Anderson applauded the decision, calling to light their freedom to run their business as they choose.

” I applaud your stand! It’s your right as a business owner to make the choices you choose to make,” Anderson’s review read. “That is why we live in America freedom of speech and choice!”

Comments

  1. Kelly Britton-Hathaway says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    This is outrageous, won’t be going to this drive in rather go to Coyote Drive in anyway!

  2. Jefferey Garrett says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Thank God we live in a free country and are able to make business decisions as we see fit….good for them!

  3. Jane Scoggins says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Thank you…… we are blessed to live in a country that gives us choices.

  4. Jennifer Knight Mamucud says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:54 pm
  5. Tim Massey says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    First of all who’s ever heard of henagar Alabama..

  6. Trey Isbell says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    You people saying “good for them” realize lefou has always been gay right? He was as a cartoon. He is as a live action character… you’re blind if you didn’t see that in 1991

  7. Amy Greene says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Ridiculous- shame on the people condoning this. Its 2017- grow up.

  8. Nathan Baker says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    To all the people who are complaining…… It is simple, as business owners they have the right to choose what they will and will not show just as you have the right to visit them or not! If you don’t like their choice then don’t go there! Quit complaining and just make your choice! Why does it matter to you what they believe they should or shouldn’t show!

  9. Kevin Small says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    I have been amazed at the amount of national buzz this is getting. After 3 months of celebrating athletes boycotting the White House and Trump hotels and businesses dropping Trump products, the Left is coming apart at the seems over one theatre not showing this movie. Seriously?

  10. Lydia Christina says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Loss of revenue from such bigoted decisions will eventually cause businesses like these to fold

  11. Jeffrey Kyle Martin says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    I wonder how you people saying “good for them” would react if a theater chose not to play a movie because one character expressed openly Christian views….

  12. Kevin Small says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    I would be curious however, if there are other movies he has chosen not to show because of Christian values? Or is it only this one issue?
    Do they show movies with pre marital or extra marital sex? With adulterous characters or promiscuous characters?

  13. George Rhianna Winters says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Rednecks will never change.

  14. Amanda Taylor Tinney says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    🙋🏼

  15. Crystal McGough says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Then why in the cartoon did he ogle the triplets’ breasts? He wasn’t gay, he was just trying to cheer up his best friend.

  16. Crystal McGough says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    According to the managements original statement, they are under new ownership and this is a decision of the new owner…so whatever the theater has shown in the past probably doesn’t apply to this new owner’s decision. The real question is will he stick to his statement to not show sex, nudity and movies with fouls language from this point forward.

  17. Dawn C Hinkle says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Glad they are standing up for not indoctrinating children with sin, and yes it is sin.

  18. Trey Isbell says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    So valuing a woman for her body is ok but being gay isn’t? Now women’s rights are just as important as LGBT rights to Christians? As in not at all?

  19. Dan Hodo says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    We don’t need to change.

  20. George Rhianna Winters says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Status quo and a closed mind seems to be good enough to you. Sad.

  21. Trey Isbell says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    And I’m sorry but the words to that song don’t translate to, “cheer up my best friend” they sound like a closeted gay man vocalizing his love for his best friend through the disguise of song

  22. Melissa Maylon Collins says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Oogling breasts is ok though? What if those women were married? Not to mention the whole bestiality and magic curse…filled with abominations…but the cartoon version is totally fine right?

  23. Ken Wiley says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Take it up with The Lord YHWH, the Creator! — Leviticus 18:22: ” Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination.” 3. Leviticus 20:13: “If a man also lie with mankind, as he lieth with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination: they shall surely be put to death; their blood shall be upon them.” and Romans 1:26-28 26 Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error. 28 Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done.

  24. Patience Kleber Itson says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    get over it homophobes!!!

  25. Trey Isbell says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    So ken,

    By that logic exodus 21 details all about how you can sell various people including your own daughter into slavery.

    Exodus 35:2 says that anyone who works on the sabbath should be put to death… I’m curious.. have you ever worked on the sabbath?

    Leviticus 11:7-8 says all about how pigs are unclean. They shall not be eaten nor shall their skin be touched… do you like bacon? How about football?

    Deuteronomy 22:9 says that different seeds can’t be planted side by side, or they will be unclean or defiled, I’m willing to be a good portion of the veggies we eat have different crops right next to them, or if you’ve ever done your own garden, surely you didn’t make two separate gardens for two separate veggies

    Oh and my favorite one,.

    Leviticus 19:19 says we shouldn’t wear clothes made from mixed fabrics… got any polyester blends in your closets or do you strictly wear cotton or wool?

  26. Trey Isbell says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Refer to my reply to ken. All of that is considered sin too. Are you guilty of any of that?

  27. Stacey Bivens says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Cancellation

  28. William Kennedy says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    One of the characters is also in love with a big hairy beast. I wonder what the Bible has to say about that.

  29. Kayleabrian Williams says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Spell check

  30. AJ Dukes-Guilford says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Shall we start listing what the Bible says we all shouldn’t do? And all the abominations listed for men and woman? Hate the sin not the sinner.

    Mark 12:28-35

    One of the teachers of the law came and heard them debating. Noticing that Jesus had given them a good answer, he asked him, “Of all the commandments, which is the most important?”

    “The most important one,” answered Jesus, “is this: ‘Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one.

    Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.

    The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no commandment greater than these.”

    “Well said, teacher,” the man replied. “You are right in saying that God is one and there is no other but him.

    To love him with all your heart, with all your understanding and with all your strength, and to love your neighbor as yourself is more important than all burnt offerings and sacrifices.”

    When Jesus saw that he had answered wisely, he said to him, “You are not far from the kingdom of God.” And from then on no one dared ask him any more questions.

  31. Mark Spitzer says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:08 am

    .

  32. Crystal McGough says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:11 am

    I never said ogling or objectifying women is ok…in fact I’m very much against the objectification of women. That’s a different argument. You said he was gay in the cartoon…a gay man wouldn’t be ogling women now, would he?
    As far as the beastiality argument…the Beast is a human who is living under a curse. Ok, so Belle learns to love him in beast form, but love can come in many forms besides romantic…do you love you dog or cat? There is no kiss or anything intimate between Belle and the Beast until he is human again (which honestly, he was human all along, his outward appearance had just been changed). So no, a love story between 2 humans is not beastiality.

  33. Crystal McGough says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Melissa Maylon Collins and the character’s known as the Bimbette’s were clearly not married…they were the town bimbos.

  34. Stef Martin Sierke says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Well…that’s one drive-in I’ll never visit. How judgemental and ignorant!

  35. Iva Braswell says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Disney has always been safe children movies why put things for R rated movies in?

  36. Amanda Baker Flynn says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:28 am

    🙋

  37. Donna Kritner Emery says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:33 am

    STUPID STUPID STUPID GET OVER YOUR SELVES !!!!!

  38. Shannon Brinkley says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:42 am

    No one is perfect but that’s no reason to believe all sin is acceptable.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top