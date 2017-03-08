Chipotle Mexican Grill overcoming setbacks; sets opening date

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: March 08, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The opening date for the Chipotle Mexican Grill at Edwards Lake Road has been widely discussed, as several setbacks have caused the restaurant to postpone opening its doors several times.

All of those obstacles, however, seem to be out of the way. A spokesperson for the restaurant told The Tribune the planned opening date is now April 1.

According to the company’s website, Chipotle is a fast service restaurant without being “fast-food”.

“When Chipotle opened its first restaurant in 1993, the idea was simple: show that food served fast didn’t have to be a “fast-food” experience,” the website reads. “Using high-quality raw ingredients, classic cooking techniques, and distinctive interior design, we brought features from the realm of fine dining to the world of quick-service restaurants.

“As we grow, our dedication to creating an exceptional experience for our customers is the natural result of cultivating a culture of genuine, rewarding opportunities for our employees.”

Comments

  1. Rhonda Salmon Haley says:
    March 8, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Is this an April Fools joke? I don’t believe they will ever open! Lol!

  2. Connie Allen says:
    March 8, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Victoria Brown April 1, we’re in there!!

  3. Lydia Christina says:
    March 8, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    April 1! Roy Clarkson

  4. Nick Smith says:
    March 8, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    I really want some Moe’s now..

  5. Michael Saunders says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Good luck to them it being in Trussville it will probably never open!

  6. Judy Williams Coleman says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Not a fan I will never go their!

  7. Angela Martin-Gomez says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Love, love, love Chipotle! I can’t wait!

  8. Drake Roberts says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    This will be a blessed day!

  9. Ma Isabel Saucedo Cabello says:
    March 8, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    I can wait…no problem…i love this place…

  10. Sissy Denney Ray says:
    March 8, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    What is something to have to try here ? I’ve never been

