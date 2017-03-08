Chipotle Mexican Grill overcoming setbacks; sets opening date
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — The opening date for the Chipotle Mexican Grill at Edwards Lake Road has been widely discussed, as several setbacks have caused the restaurant to postpone opening its doors several times.
All of those obstacles, however, seem to be out of the way. A spokesperson for the restaurant told The Tribune the planned opening date is now April 1.
According to the company’s website, Chipotle is a fast service restaurant without being “fast-food”.
“When Chipotle opened its first restaurant in 1993, the idea was simple: show that food served fast didn’t have to be a “fast-food” experience,” the website reads. “Using high-quality raw ingredients, classic cooking techniques, and distinctive interior design, we brought features from the realm of fine dining to the world of quick-service restaurants.
“As we grow, our dedication to creating an exceptional experience for our customers is the natural result of cultivating a culture of genuine, rewarding opportunities for our employees.”
Comments
Is this an April Fools joke? I don’t believe they will ever open! Lol!
Victoria Brown April 1, we’re in there!!
April 1! Roy Clarkson
I really want some Moe’s now..
Good luck to them it being in Trussville it will probably never open!
Not a fan I will never go their!
Love, love, love Chipotle! I can’t wait!
This will be a blessed day!
I can wait…no problem…i love this place…
What is something to have to try here ? I’ve never been