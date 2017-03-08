Chipotle Mexican Grill overcoming setbacks; sets opening date

TRUSSVILLE — The opening date for the Chipotle Mexican Grill at Edwards Lake Road has been widely discussed, as several setbacks have caused the restaurant to postpone opening its doors several times.

All of those obstacles, however, seem to be out of the way. A spokesperson for the restaurant told The Tribune the planned opening date is now April 1.

According to the company’s website, Chipotle is a fast service restaurant without being “fast-food”.

“When Chipotle opened its first restaurant in 1993, the idea was simple: show that food served fast didn’t have to be a “fast-food” experience,” the website reads. “Using high-quality raw ingredients, classic cooking techniques, and distinctive interior design, we brought features from the realm of fine dining to the world of quick-service restaurants.