Trussville Chamber hosting a community document shredding day

Special to The Tribune

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Community Shred Day in the parking lot behind the chamber office at 400 Main Street in Trussville on Friday, March 31, from noon to 2 p.m. The service is free.

Participants are limited to 3 to 5 bags or boxes of materials. Shredding will take place onsite, and the material will then be disposed of in a secure manner through a documented chain of custody.

Why should you shred?

“The practical answer,” said Bart Justice, president of Secure Destruction, “is to get rid of sensitive documents in a secure way. But the real answer is peace of mind. Whether you are concerned with identity theft, HIPAA or FACTA compliance, corporate espionage, or simply preventing dumpster divers from recovering your private information, you need to feel confident that your information is completely and irrevocably destroyed.”

For more information on Secure Destruction, visit www.securedestruction.net.

For more information on the chamber, please call the chamber office at (205) 655-7535, ‘like’ us on Facebook, or visit www.trussvillechamber.com.