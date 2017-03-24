Trussville native opens new RV dealership

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLANTON — A brand new RV dealership will host its grand opening on Saturday, and Trussville area residents might recognize a familiar face involved.

Trussville native Andrew Cooley, has opened Yellowhammer RV in Clanton, and the dealership’s version of a grand opening — the “Grand Open House” — is scheduled for March 25 at the dealership, located just off Interstate 65.

Anyone is invited to stop by and enjoy the day’s festivities and register for free prizes, including an RV that will be given away.

YellowHammer RV, located on Interstate 65 at Exit 208 in Clanton, is home to a variety of recreational vehicle products. Family owned and operated, YellowHammer is a dealership and campground featuring a staff with more than 50 years of combined experience in the Central Alabama RV business.

The open house will include food, fun and music for the entire family. The day starts at 8 a.m. with inflatables, carnival rides and a train ride for kids, then live music – gospel, oldies and classic country – and free food while it lasts.

Throughout the day skilled artists will be carving the history of RV’s in wood. There will be drawings for prizes every hour and at 4:30 p.m., a drawing will be help for a free RV to be given away. Registration for the RV is online and in-person, and winners do need to be present to win any hourly prizes or the grand prize RV.

YellowHammer is more than just an RV dealership, visitors enjoy a 17-acre campground, full hookups with cable and wifi at no extra cost. If you enjoy fishing, YellowHammer has a 4-acre spring-fed lake stocked and ready to fish as well.

“We believe spending time with your family is the best investment you can make,” Cooley said. “We strive to meet the needs of your family with excellent customer service in sales, service and parts offering quality products at the best market price.

“We are founded not only on excellent customer service but also on the principles of hard work and a focused attitude. YellowHammer RV already has a long list of satisfied customers.”