Homicide detectives investigating shooting at Birmingham apartment

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM, AL – Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at the 2500 block of 9th Court South on Friday morning according to a press release by the Birmingham Police Department (BPD).

A man, identified as Darius Chatman, 26, of Birmingham, was killed while trying to invade an apartment. The victim was injured by Chatman, who shot him in the groin area before being killed.

Police arrived and detained the victim without incident. Chatman was found dead in the rear of the victim’s apartment. Birmingham Fire and Rescue were then called to the scene where they pronounced Chatman dead.

The victim said that Chatman entered his apartment with the intention of robbing him. The two then struggled with Chatman shooting the victim. However, the victim was also armed and shot Chatman before police arrived.

The victim has been taken to UAB Hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with additional information are asked to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.