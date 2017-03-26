Teens among victims of plane crash in Blount County

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY – Blount County Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Ellison recently held a press conference on the Cessna 210 airplane that crashed on Graves Gap Road in Hayden. Among the four confirmed killed in the crash, two were teenagers.

Ellison said that there is an approximately one to a half mile distance between the wings and the fuselage at the site of the crash.

It appears that the wings may have been somehow separated in the air based on where they fell on the ground. Debris is still being picked up in the area.

People who have found or picked up debris are asked to call the 911 center at 625-4913 and notify them.

People are also asked to return found pieces to the West Blount Fire Station No. 1 on County Road 7.

Four people were confirmed dead in the crash. A 14-year-old female and a sixteen-year-old male were found in the wreckage along with a 45-year-old male and a 43-year-old female.

Ellison said that it appears that the victims may have been family. The IFR flight plan found in the wreckage showed that the plane had been bound from Kissimmee, FL to an airport in Jackson, TN.

“For some reason or another the plane went down and we’re continuing to monitor that and it is ongoing,” Ellison said.

Ellison said that experts have been called to pick up the remaining debris.