Trial date set in perjury case of JeffCo District Attorney Todd Henderson

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Chilton County Circuit Judge Sibley G. Reynolds, set Sept. 11 as the date for the perjury trial of suspended Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson, according to an AL.com report.

Jefferson County judges all recused themselves, and therefore Reynolds is presiding over Henderson’s case at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

A scheduling conflict with Joe Espy III, an attorney for Henderson, prompted the defense to ask for a one or two week delay. Espy responded quickly to the order, and said his position as a member of the Univ. of Alabama’s Board of Trustees requires him to be present during the board’s Sept. 14-15 meetings in Tuscaloosa.

The Alabama State Bar received information in December 2016 regarding a case Henderson worked on which prompted an investigation.

The State Bar found that Henderson lied under oath, giving a false statement before Judge Patricia Stevens in a case from September 2016.

An indictment, according to Alabama law, prevents a person from carrying out the duties of the district attorney position. Henderson was to begin work as the county’s district attorney on Jan. 17. A Jefferson County circuit judge appointed Danny Carr to serve as DA until felony perjury charges against DA-elect Charles Todd Henderson are resolved.

If Henderson is convicted of first-degree perjury, which is a class C felony, he faces a maximum penalty of one year and one day to 10 years and a fine of $15,000, according to the Attorney General.