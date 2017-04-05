Search for suspect in Trussville bank robbery has ended

TRUSSVILLE — The FBI, Jefferson County sheriff’s office and Trussville police have now stopped searching for a suspect in a bank robbery in Trussville.

Authorities said a black male with a small, semi-automatic handgun walked into First Commercial Bank at 109 S Chalkville Road Trussville around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money, and fled on foot.

Jefferson County K-9 units searched for the suspect in a wooded area off Watterson Parkway after he shed an article of clothing. He is described as 5-foot-4 and was wearing a black shirt with a white undershirt and shorts.

