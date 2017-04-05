Search for suspect in Trussville bank robbery has ended

 [fiatalert]
April 05, 2017

TRUSSVILLE — The FBI, Jefferson County sheriff’s office and Trussville police have now stopped searching for a suspect in a bank robbery in Trussville.

Authorities said a black male with a small, semi-automatic handgun walked into First Commercial Bank at 109 S Chalkville Road Trussville around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money, and fled on foot.

Jefferson County K-9 units searched for the suspect in a wooded area off Watterson Parkway after he shed an article of clothing. He is described as 5-foot-4 and was wearing a black shirt with a white undershirt and shorts.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

    I saw that earlier! Thankfully, I'm closed up in the house.

    Article didn't really give much info, which is typical of bank robberies. White, black, hispanic? Did he leave on foot or in an automobile? Wonder how he negotiated traffic on Hwy or N. Chalkville Rd. Probably headed south toward Roper Road, then out to Leeds and the interstate … long gone.

    Maybe they are not physically looking in the woods anymore but have not closed the case.

    I'm sure he got out of the woods and headed to his mamas house

