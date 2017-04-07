ATF offering reward after 17 guns stolen from Pawn Shop on Pinson Valley Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the Tarrant Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from Scott’s Jewelry and Pawn, a federal firearm licensee (FFL).

On April 5, Scott’s Jewelry and Pawn, 1944 Pinson Valley Parkway, Tarrant, was burglarized and approximately 17 firearms were reported stolen to the Tarrant Police Department. ATF industry operations investigators are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

ATF is offering the reward in the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearm industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Tarrant Police Department (205) 849-2811. Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app www.reportit.com by using the Nashville field division as the location.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes, and regulates the firearm industry. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.