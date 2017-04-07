Trussville Hobby Lobby holds soft open, Grand Opening scheduled for Monday

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The long-awaited opening for Hobby Lobby came a little earlier than expected, as the store is holding a soft opening this weekend.

A formal ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at the store in the Homestead Village shopping center.

Hobby Lobby has more than 700 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 75,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

Hobby Lobby is coming off another significant year after opening 56 new stores across the country, including eight relocated stores, in 2016. The company has ambitious plans to open more locations in 2017, including Trussville.