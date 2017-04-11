Passenger allegedly shot by driver of car after fight outside a Jefferson County convenience store

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 26-year-old man suffered serious injuries as a result of a shooting in McCalla last night.

Just before 9:30 P.M. Monday night, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a convenience store in the 5500 block of Eastern Valley Road.

According to authorities, a white SUV, occupied by two men, a woman and a child, pulled up to the gas pumps. The male driver went inside the store leaving the others in the vehicle when the male passenger and the female passenger began to argue.

The argument turned physical with the male passenger striking the female with his hands.

The driver returned to the car, when he allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the male passenger. The driver got into the car and drove away with the victim and other passengers still in the car. The victim was located a short time later at an area hospital.

The victim, a 26-year-old man from Midfield suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police say. He remains in the hospital in stable condition.

The 20-year-old suspect has been identified and is being sought by deputies.