HTHS theater presents “The Pajama Game” this weekend

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Hewitt Trussville High School theater department will present “The Pajama Game”, a 1953 musical dealing with labor troubles in a pajama factory.

The musical features more than 80 Hewitt-Trussville students, along with the school’s orchestra.

Hewitt-Trussville High School Theatre Director Paula Brown, Principal Tim Salem and Orchestra’s Conductor Scott Waid invite the community to enjoy a classic tale.

Show dates begin tonight, April 21 at 7 p.m., and will run through the weekend with shows on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Adult tickets are $7, while student or children tickets are $5.