Trussville police looking into burglary of local pharmacy

Trussville police looking into burglary of local pharmacy

Posted by: Posted date: May 04, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Trussville police are investigating the burglary of a pharmacy occurring at 3:41 a.m. on Friday, April 28, at a pharmacy off Watterson Pkwy.

According to Lieutenant Eric Rush of the Trussville Police Department, it appears two black males wearing caps and bandannas used a crow bar to pry open a door to the pharmacy.

A wide array of drugs were stolen during the burglary, and pill bottles were scattered on the floor. Detectives obtained surveillance video from which photos of these persons inside the pharmacy were captured during the burglary.

Rush said the suspects were in the building for a little more than a minute.

 

 

Comments

  1. Jay Kelley says:
    May 4, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Hasn’t this happened to other greater Bham pharmacies recently?

  2. Gail Smith Wright says:
    May 4, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Happens everywhere! Sorry, low down thugs that deserve to be shackled in prison!

  3. Judy Morrow Rice says:
    May 4, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    What pharmacy is this

  4. Nancy A. Gafford says:
    May 4, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Nelms??

  5. Jennifer Cole says:
    May 4, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Pretty sure that’s Nelm’s Pharmacy. I love the people there so friendly and fast.

  6. Judy Morrow Rice says:
    May 4, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    I was thinking same that’s my pharmacy also

  7. Pam Gosdin Atkins says:
    May 4, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    That makes me so mad! Thugs!!! I live Nelms and hate this happened to them!

  8. Judy Morrow Rice says:
    May 4, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Me too ! Dang thugs

  9. Annette Smith Gorham says:
    May 4, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Nicest people and best service at Nelm’s. so sad this happened.

