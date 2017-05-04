Trussville police looking into burglary of local pharmacy
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — Trussville police are investigating the burglary of a pharmacy occurring at 3:41 a.m. on Friday, April 28, at a pharmacy off Watterson Pkwy.
According to Lieutenant Eric Rush of the Trussville Police Department, it appears two black males wearing caps and bandannas used a crow bar to pry open a door to the pharmacy.
A wide array of drugs were stolen during the burglary, and pill bottles were scattered on the floor. Detectives obtained surveillance video from which photos of these persons inside the pharmacy were captured during the burglary.
Rush said the suspects were in the building for a little more than a minute.
Comments
Hasn’t this happened to other greater Bham pharmacies recently?
Happens everywhere! Sorry, low down thugs that deserve to be shackled in prison!
What pharmacy is this
Nelms??
Pretty sure that’s Nelm’s Pharmacy. I love the people there so friendly and fast.
I was thinking same that’s my pharmacy also
That makes me so mad! Thugs!!! I live Nelms and hate this happened to them!
Me too ! Dang thugs
Nicest people and best service at Nelm’s. so sad this happened.