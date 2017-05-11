Center Point Council delays ad valorem tax discussion, honors high school principal

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

CENTER POINT – A public hearing was held by the Center Point City Council at 6 p.m. on Thursday night on 5 Mills ad valorem taxes before pre-council and regular meeting. The council later voted to delay the discussion on ad valorem for the next meeting.

A presentation was made on the possibility of ad valorem taxes, beginning with a general overview of the city and its government. The last few pages of the presentation state that Center Point is in need of more revenue in order to implement more services as well as upgrade other services. Copies were provided for the public.

“The City understands there are more numerous ways to increase revenue but the ad valorem tax would be the least taxing on the residents,” the presentation said.

The presentation also said that Center Point is heavily reliant on sales taxes and operated without sales tax revenue during its first four and a half years. Council President Roger Barlow said that almost 50 percent of revenue comes from sales tax. The city has not increased sales tax since being enacted in 2007.

Part of the proposal for ad valorem is increasing the salaries of city employees by 25 percent. The presentation listed current salaries of Center Point city employees to those from Hueytown, Gardendale and Fultondale.

As an example, under the proposal the building inspector’s salary would go from $18.60 to $23.25 as compared to $23.50, $23.82 and $22.35 in Hueytown, Gardendale and Fultondale respectively.

Barlow said that increasing salaries will give employees an incentive to stay and that money generated from the 5 Mills will be spent on matching grant program for economic development, upgrades of buildings on Center Point Parkway and improvements to city parks.

Increase in property taxes will depend on the market value, ranging from $4.79 per month ($57.50 annually) to $22.50 per month ($112.50 annually). Barlow estimated that 5 Mills will generate around $500,000.

The council took questions and comments from the public before moving on to pre-council and the regular meeting.

Several resolutions were voted on later in the meeting. A resolution to allow Jefferson County to use the senior center for elections was voted on with two saying yes and three saying no.

Afterwards the council voted unanimously to recognize Center Point High School Principal Van A. Phillips, who was selected for Alabama Secondary Principal of the Year by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals.

“Van has really turned the schools around here,” Henderson said. “We’re so proud of what he’s done and what he continues to do.”

Mayor Tom Henderson read out Phillips’ accomplishments, which included getting the graduation rate up from 49 percent to 89 percent, lowering the dropout rate from 25 percent to 3 percent and brought $300,000 worth of senior scholarships to $5 million.

“I’m very honored to be recognized by the council and the mayor,” Phillips said. “Because we could not have done what we did without Center Point’s assistance. The money that you have given us over the years has made the lives of students a whole lot better.”

The council then approved $22,590 for cost and construction of building projects, including installation of bathrooms at Reed Harvey Park. Discussion on ad valorem taxes was then delayed for the next meeting.

During the mayor’s comments, Henderson proclaimed Center Point resident Stella Contos as Ms. Center Point. Contos was presented with a key to the city and will go on to represent the city in the Ms. Alabama competition on June 4 to 10. The mayor’s wife read a poem out loud entitled “A Beauty Queen’s Blessing” to commemorate Contos’ achievement.

The citywide cleanup organized by Councilman Bobby Scott will be held on May 13 from 8 to 10 p.m. followed by a charity basketball game between the sheriff’s department and city employees at Center Point High School. Alabama players David Palmer and Roger Shultz. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children.

The next council meeting will be held on May 25 with pre-council at 6:45 p.m. and regular meeting at 7 p.m.