Alabama drought aid deadline getting closer

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Jefferson County is among 15 counties where federal assistance is available for agriculture and aquaculture businesses in case a drought hits, according to the Associated Press. Counties offering loans were affected by the drought in 2016.

The Small Business Administration is giving businesses until June 19 to apply for disaster relief loans. In 2016 a drought cut off rain until December, leaving much of Alabama dry.

Loans are available in Autauga, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, Tuscaloosa and Walker. Low-interest loans can go as high as $2 million.