 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Alabama drought aid deadline getting closer

Alabama drought aid deadline getting closer

Posted by: Posted date: May 20, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Jefferson County is among 15 counties where federal assistance is available for agriculture and aquaculture businesses in case a drought hits, according to the Associated Press. Counties offering loans were affected by the drought in 2016.

The Small Business Administration is giving businesses until June 19 to apply for disaster relief loans. In 2016 a drought cut off rain until December, leaving much of Alabama dry.

Loans are available in Autauga, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, Tuscaloosa and Walker. Low-interest loans can go as high as $2 million.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top