Fire destroys home near Clay Middle School

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLAY — Center Point Fire District, along with mutual aid from the Trussville Fire Department, responded to a house fire on McFrancis Road near Clay Middle School Monday. Battalion Chief Brad Appleton said the fire has been contained.

“It’s kind of rural out here with a lot of woods, so our focus was to keep it contained,” he said.

The department received the call at noon, and flames were visible through the roof of a one story home when firefighters arrived at the scene. The structure is a total loss. Trussville assisted in a water shuttle operation since the fire hydrant was a long distance from the residence.

Nobody was home during the fire, and there were no injuries.