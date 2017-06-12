Fire destroys home near Clay Middle School
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
CLAY — Center Point Fire District, along with mutual aid from the Trussville Fire Department, responded to a house fire on McFrancis Road near Clay Middle School Monday. Battalion Chief Brad Appleton said the fire has been contained.
“It’s kind of rural out here with a lot of woods, so our focus was to keep it contained,” he said.
The department received the call at noon, and flames were visible through the roof of a one story home when firefighters arrived at the scene. The structure is a total loss. Trussville assisted in a water shuttle operation since the fire hydrant was a long distance from the residence.
Nobody was home during the fire, and there were no injuries.
Comments
Cheryl Spaulding McLelland
Thanks to whoever report fire and first responders!
Stacy Terrell
Chad Murdock
Natalie Siren-Foley, isn’t this near you?
Rebecca Morris. Chace Morris
Please pray for this family!
It is. Road was blocked when I got home from Vbs.
who’s home was it???
Praise God no one was hurt!
I told Thomas I thought it was their old place. Do you know for sure?
Betsy Cook Elms , it is their old place.
Yes it is our old house
Would anyone like to help this family? They are a very sweet family that lost everything and I would like to start a collection of items to help them. Please pm me if your interested.