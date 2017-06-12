Fire destroys home near Clay Middle School

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: June 12, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLAY — Center Point Fire District, along with mutual aid from the Trussville Fire Department, responded to a house fire on McFrancis Road near Clay Middle School Monday. Battalion Chief Brad Appleton said the fire has been contained.

A structure fire on McFrancis Road was a total loss. Photo courtesy CPFD

“It’s kind of rural out here with a lot of woods, so our focus was to keep it contained,” he said.

The department received the call at noon, and flames were visible through the roof of a one story home when firefighters arrived at the scene. The structure is a total loss. Trussville assisted in a water shuttle operation since the fire hydrant was a long distance from the residence.

Nobody was home during the fire, and there were no injuries.

Comments

  1. Georgie Rowan Allen says:
    June 12, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Cheryl Spaulding McLelland

  2. Ernie Johnston says:
    June 12, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Thanks to whoever report fire and first responders!

  3. April Turner Shaling says:
    June 12, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Stacy Terrell

  4. Laura Lopresti says:
    June 12, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Chad Murdock

  5. Mandy Broome Duncan says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Natalie Siren-Foley, isn’t this near you?

  6. Melanie Rozelle says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Rebecca Morris. Chace Morris

  7. Michelle Fowler says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Please pray for this family!

  8. Natalie Siren-Foley says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    It is. Road was blocked when I got home from Vbs.

  9. Duane Barnett says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    who’s home was it???

  10. Kim Reid says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Praise God no one was hurt!

  11. Betsy Cook Elms says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    I told Thomas I thought it was their old place. Do you know for sure?

  12. April Turner Shaling says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Betsy Cook Elms , it is their old place.

  13. Stacy Terrell says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Yes it is our old house

  14. Barbara Scharf says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    Would anyone like to help this family? They are a very sweet family that lost everything and I would like to start a collection of items to help them. Please pm me if your interested.

