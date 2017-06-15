The Steel Rockers will headline 3rd Saturday music festival Saturday

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The 3rd Saturday Downtown block party series, sponsored by Trussville Gas & Water, The Trussville Tribune and Brik Realty, kicks off Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m. with the local music festival featuring music acts who are native to the Trussville and surrounding areas.

The music lineup features Jacob Wittig, Timber, Nathan Peek, The Future Elevators and The Steel Rockers.

Headliner The Steel Rockers play a mixture of rock music from the 1960s through the 1980s, according to their Facebook page. Band members are Mike Long Ron Orton, Bill Barrett, Warren Bierley, Tim Best, Wendy Riley and Kat Best.

Among others, the band lists their influences as the Rolling Stones, Allman Bros. Band, Roy Orbison and the Beatles.

The Future Elevators are a Birmingham-based indie/pop band made up of Michael Shackelford, Ramy Noureddini, Robert Wason and John-Mark Dorough. The band is recording with Communicating Vessels record label. They released an album on February 29 of this year.

The revitalization of downtown Trussville has certainly began taking shape with several downtown buildings getting face lifts. Organizers believe these events will only increase the visibility of downtown businesses.