Food trucks return to 3rd Saturday Downtown block party this weekend

TDMA_Brochure_Inside



From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The most popular attraction during the Trussville Downtown Merchant’s Association’s first downtown block party is back. At least five food trucks have been confirmed, and will be located in the food court near the stage on Main Street.

Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Bendy’s Cookies & Cream, Big Al’s hot dogs, Master’s Tacos and Catering and Pop’s Cool Spot have all committed to the event for Saturday.

Eugene’s Hot Chicken offers a taste of Nashville, courtesy of owner Zebbie Carney. Carney, a Nashville native who moved to Birmingham to become executive chef at J. Alexander’s, decided to take his experience to the streets. Since every trip home was a reminder that Nashville had something Birmingham did not yet offer, choosing what to serve was easy.

“Hot chicken has been huge in Nashville for three decades, but now it’s becoming a world phenomenon,” Carney told the Tribune last year. “So for like the last five years, I’ve been trying to open up a hot chicken restaurant down here.”

According to Carney, hot chicken offers a flavor that is unique from either Buffalo or spicy chicken. Available in four different levels of heat ranging from “Southern” (no heat) to “Stupid Hot,” the Eugene’s Hot Chicken experience is available in everything from breasts and wings to tenders and popcorn style. There’s even a “naked” option for customers who prefer the heat without the breading.

Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Bendy’s Cookies & Cream and Pop’s Cool Spot were all vendors at the first block party.