Accident at Sherman Oaks entrance briefly damaged gas line, injured one driver

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – A car accident earlier today in Trussville left a gas line briefly damaged and closed the road for around 45 minutes.

Two cars collided before noon at the entrance to Sherman Oaks. One injury was reported when Trussville Police responded to the scene of the accident. The accident caused a gas line at the site some damage but was repaired quickly.

“There’s no danger to the community,” said Lieutenant Eric Rush of the Trussville Police Department.

The road where the accident occurred has been cleared and traffic is continuing as normal.