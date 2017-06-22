Center Point Council hears proposal on retail recruitment in city

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

CENTER POINT – The Center Point City Council heard a proposal from C. Kelly Cofer, President and CEO of Retail Coach, on a plan to attract more businesses to the city. At the short meeting on Thursday night, the council voted to consider the proposal.

The council approved a demolition ordinance before hearing from Cofer. Retail Coach, headquartered in Tulepo, MS, is a consulting and research firm that he said helps in attracting retail businesses in different cities.

Part of the strategy is working with property owners on leasing their centers to retailers and restaurants.

“One of the things we’ve done is propose how we can assist you through a data analysis to the next step, which is basically taking that data and using it to work with retailers, work with restaurants, as well as property owners,” he said.

Cofer said that his company has worked with Center Point before, having first made a “Full Recruitment Plan” several years before in which they “decided to go with the data analysis route.” Cofer said that his proposal adds retail recruitment component to the analysis.

In addition to identifying retailers to locate to Center Point, Retail Coach would help in property redevelopment. The targets in the city’s market would be what matches its demographic profile, Cofer stated.

Cofer also said that researchers from the company can study Center Point’s population through cell phone analysis. If a shopper has a location device in their phones, the researchers can determine where they live.

The study will take 12 months and updates will be made to Mayor Tom Henderson every two weeks. The project will be $20,000. The cost is normally $40,000 but was split because Retail Coach had come to Center Point before to do data analysis.

“I would really like to see us do this,” Council President Roger Barlow said. “It can open doors that we didn’t even know were there.”

The council voted unanimously to approve the proposal.

In other business, the council passed a resolution on imminent domain for the Polly Reed Road project. The road is currently undergoing resurfacing and other improvements, and has been active since 2009.

In his comments, Mayor Henderson asked the council to provide assistance to the cities of Fairfield and Midfield struck by the recent tornado, if it is needed. All on the council said that they would certainly assist if it is requested.

Mayor Henderson announced that the Miss Center Point Pageant will be held on July 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Center Point High School.

Councilman Terry Leesburg reported that the Center Point Softball Park is progressing in being sanded and leveled. Councilwoman Linda Kennemur reminded that the public safety meeting in July will not take place as it falls on the Fourth of July holiday. She also said that National Night Out will take place on Aug. 1.

The next city council meeting will be held on July 13 with pre-council at 6:45 p.m. followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m.