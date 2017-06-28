Trussville ranked No. 15 for best place in Alabama to raise a family

By David Lazenby, editor

TRUSSVILLE –Trussville was ranked No. 15 in Niche’s 2017 list of the best places in Alabama to raise a family.

The online publication graded the city with an A- for public schools and an A in the “Good for Families” category. Trussville received a B+ for nightlife and a B- for diversity. Overall, Niche gave Trussville an A.

Reviewers gave the city high marks, including three 5-star reviews, according to the website. Among the 43 community critics, 21 rated Trussville as very good while 21 others rated the city as average. Only 2 rated Trussville as poor and no reviewer gave the city a one-star rating.

“Trussville is peaceful,” wrote one unnamed reviewer who said he was a former resident. “If you’re looking for a peaceful place to move Trussville should be your choice.”

One of the rare negative reviews blasted the city’s recent increase in crime. “This town brushes up against a few areas where crime is high, which inevitably creeps over,” the anonymous writer stated 11 months ago.

According to its own website, Niche analyzes public data sets and reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, profiles of schools colleges and neighborhoods.

The state’s top rated place to raise a family, according to Niche, is Madison, which is followed, in order by Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Hoover, Meadowbrook, Helena, Indian Springs Village, Auburn, Fairhope, Alabaster, Pelham, Chelsea, and Calera.

Following Trussville in the ranking of the Top 20 list were Muscle Shoals, Hartselle, Huntsville, Enterprise and Oxford.