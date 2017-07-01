More details released on homicide investigation leading to two injured policemen

From Trussville Tribune

BIRMINGHAM – Two officers from the West Precinct of the Birmingham Police Department were injured while trying to assist in a chase of two suspects of a homicide investigation. A press release by the BPD gave more details in the homicide case that led to the pursuit.

According to the press release, a man who called the Birmingham police reported that he was following his son, who had stolen his grandmother’s credit card. When the man continued following, his son and another suspect began firing at his car.

During this time, a nearby driver was struck by a stray bullet and crashed into a home at the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue. After the shooting, the suspects fled in their vehicle. When police responded to the crash, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police eventually found the suspects at a Triple S convenience store. The suspects fled as police began pursuing. Shortly afterwards the suspects crashed into a marked police car carrying to officers who were called to assist.

According to Carol Robinson, one of the suspects livestreamed the crash on his Facebook account. The crash appears to have been intentional.

The two officers who were injured were transported to UAB where they are listed in stable condition.