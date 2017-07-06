Birmingham police investigating homicide

Special to the Tribune

Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation of shooting on Wednesday that resulted in the death of Lockett, Adrian, 32, of Birmingham

The incident occurred at the 7500 block of 67th Court Way S.

On Wednesday around 8:17 pm, officers from the East Precinct were dispatched to the listed location on a person shot. Upon arrival, officers observed the victim laying in the doorway to the apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to provide aid; however, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect showed up to his ex-wife’s residence unannounced. The ex-wife was at her residence with the victim, her fiancé. The suspect allegedly pulled his ex-wife out of the doorway of the apartment and forced his way into the apartment. The suspect and the victim became engaged in a physical altercation with one another and during the altercation, the suspect pulled a weapon and shot the victim multiple times. The suspect then drove himself to the Police Administration Building to turn himself in.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 254-7777.