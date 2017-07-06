Trussville chiropractor celebrates practice’s anniversary

By David Lazenby

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — A local chiropractor who set up shop in Trussville 10 years ago on Saturday will celebrate her business’ decennial anniversary.

Dr. Lameka Tolliver-Fisher is offering locals a great reason to visit the Fisher Chiropractic Wellness Center Saturday for its open house event to be held from noon to 3 p.m.

Along with enjoying refreshments, winning door prizes and meeting staff members, visitors to the office located in Trussville at 4643 Camp Coleman Road will be offered free massages.

Those attending the event in Suite 121 may RSVP by calling (205) 655-4666.

Tolliver-Fisher said she chose Trussville for the location of her business after earning her doctorate of chiropractic degree from Texas Chiropractic College because of the city’s potential for growth and family-oriented focus.

The decision has paid off. In 2015 the practice opened a second office located in Birmingham.

Fisher Chiropractic Wellness Center offers a service unique to the area.

“We are the only Chiropractic office certified in the Graston Technique,” Tolliver-Fisher said. “We have been certified for 10 years in this technique. It’s a form of manual therapy known as instrument-assisted mobilization.”

Tolliver-Fisher said the Graston Technique is idea for a range of conditions she treats, including plantar fasciitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, and temporomandibular joint disorders.

One staff member of Fisher Chiropractic Wellness Center is Tolliver-Fisher’s husband, Derrick, who is the company’s marketing director.

Derrick graduated from Jackson State University with a degree in mass communications with an emphasis in Public Relations

Tolliver-Fisher completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Mississippi.

The former ballet dancer said her passion for health and fitness led to her pursuit of studies in the science of chiropractic care. She added that she combines chiropractic care and body awareness through exercise and movement to guide her patients to a wellness lifestyle.

The couple’s son is also involved in the business. He offers what Lameka calls “Dr. Kameron’s Wellness Wednesday” tips on the firm’s Facebook page.

“We also have a chiropractic assistant, practice representative, and several licensed massage therapists,” she said.

In the near future, the family business plans to add other wellness services to better serve its patients’ overall health.

Lameka said her goal is to keep her clients in balance.