Springville City Council fills District 5 seat

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

SPRINGVILLE – At the last Springville City Council meeting on July 10, the Council decided to table discussion of appointing a new member to the vacant District 5 seat. On Monday, the Council unanimously approved a candidate to fill the position.

Tim Walker, who lives in District 5 in Springville, was recommended by Mayor William Isley for the position. He was one of three that applied for the post. Chip Martin had previously held the seat. However, he stepped down in June.

Prior to a vote on the matter, The Council voted to go into executive session. City Attorney James Hill read aloud a statement that described the legal reasons that permit a legislative board to meet behind closed doors. Hill said the executive session was necessary because the Council needed to discuss the “good name and character” of the mayor’s recommended candidate. The Council met in executive session for about 15 minutes before reconvening.

The Council voted unanimously in favor of Isley’s recommendation. Those in attendance applauded for Walker who was introduced by Isley who said the contractor for Redstone Arsenal has lived in Springville for several years.

“He has met most of our city councilors and appears to be someone that each one of us can work well with and continue a good council relationship with the mayor as we move forward and provide peace and harmony as Springville has had for quite a few years,” Isley said.

Also at the meeting, The Council unanimously approved a request from Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey for $9,000 for the purchase of hazmat supplies. The money will come out of general funds. Monies the fire department collects for services rendered goes into the general funds.

“We have some ready money for this kind of purpose,” Isley said.

Also, the Council discussed ditches that serve as water drains on Mountain Drive and Woody Street where parts of people’s yards have caved in. Isley said that the Public Works Director Earl Peoples agreed that the ditches need to be reinforce with rocks against water erosion.

Isley recommended accepting proposals from third party contractors to do the work instead of using public works employees.

During his comments, Isley said that the Public Works Department is close to hiring a full-time inspector, Planning and Zoning official and a water clerk. He said that these positions have not been filled in more than three years. However, he said filling the positions has been made necessary due to the city’s recent growth.

The next Springville City Council meeting will take place on Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.