Florence man killed in I-65 wreck in Warrior

From Tribune staff reports

A four-vehicle crash early this morning claimed the life of a Florence man.

Samuel Lee Crosslin, 46, was killed when the 2011 Toyota Tundra, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, struck a guard rail, and re-entered the interstate.

The Tundra was then struck by a 2006 Chevrolet HHR.

Crosslin, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tundra, Ronald Carroll Green, 59, of Florence was injured and transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

The driver of the Chevrolet HHR was transported to Brookwood Hospital in Birmingham for his injuries.

The drivers of two other involved vehicles were not injured and did remain at the scene. The crash occurred at 1:30 a.m. today on Interstate 65 in the city limits of Warrior.