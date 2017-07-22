Georgia man dies in wreck near Carbon Hill

From Tribune staff reports

A single-vehicle crash this morning claimed the life of a Columbus, Ga. man.

Eulas Horne, 60, was killed when the 1999 Freightliner he was driving left the roadway, struck a bridge, came to rest at the bottom of a ravine and caught fire.

Horne was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 2 a.m. today on Interstate 22 near the 46 mile marker, one mile north of Carbon Hill.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.