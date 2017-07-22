Georgia man dies in wreck near Carbon Hill
From Tribune staff reports
A single-vehicle crash this morning claimed the life of a Columbus, Ga. man.
Eulas Horne, 60, was killed when the 1999 Freightliner he was driving left the roadway, struck a bridge, came to rest at the bottom of a ravine and caught fire.
Horne was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred at 2 a.m. today on Interstate 22 near the 46 mile marker, one mile north of Carbon Hill.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.