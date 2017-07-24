 [fiatalert]
New chicken restaurant opens doors Wednesday

Posted by: Posted date: July 24, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A new Trussville eatery that specializes in poultry will have its grand opening Wednesday.

Yard Birds Chicken Company, located at 1423 Gadsden Highway, Suite 131, lives up to its name by offering a menu that includes fingers, wings, traditional chicken plates and more. The restaurant even offers chicken and waffles for breakfast.

Promotional material published by the Yard Birds Chicken Company states that the restaurant seeks to “capture that feeling we remember from growing up in the South.”

While the restaurant has not yet opened, its Facebook page is already up and running.

Today the restaurant will serve a VIP dinner to Trussville Fire and Rescue, Trussville Police, the Trussville Chamber of Commerce City of Trussville employees and their families from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To contact the restaurant, call 205-508-5393 or  message them of the new restaurant’s Facebook page.

To visit the restaurant’s website, go to www.yardbirdschickencompany.com

Comments

  1. Danielle Howard says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Joshua Howard

  2. Renee Hicks Holloway says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    yea !!

  3. Diane Massey Minton says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Where in Trussville on Gadsden Highway?

  4. Kimberly Minton Freeman says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    I think it’s in the same strip where Habanero’s is or the one next to it. Saw an article earlier that gave that as the location.

  5. Paige Adams Battles says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    I think in the one where Neighborhood grill was.

  6. Lisa Adams Garrett says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    What has happened to the Fresh Market that was supposed to be opening? It looks as if all work on it has stopped.

  7. Heather Williams says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Aubrey all I hear is Orlando Jones “I want the yard bird….burnt to a crisp”

  8. Jamie R Brittian says:
    July 24, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Tiffany Palmer Wesley
    Adrian Atkins

  9. Tiffany Palmer Wesley says:
    July 24, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Wow! Thanks!!!

  10. Ashley Martin Dailey says:
    July 24, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    I’m pretty sure it’s in the shopping strip across from Starbucks.

