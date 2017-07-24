New chicken restaurant opens doors Wednesday

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A new Trussville eatery that specializes in poultry will have its grand opening Wednesday.

Yard Birds Chicken Company, located at 1423 Gadsden Highway, Suite 131, lives up to its name by offering a menu that includes fingers, wings, traditional chicken plates and more. The restaurant even offers chicken and waffles for breakfast.

Promotional material published by the Yard Birds Chicken Company states that the restaurant seeks to “capture that feeling we remember from growing up in the South.”

While the restaurant has not yet opened, its Facebook page is already up and running.

Today the restaurant will serve a VIP dinner to Trussville Fire and Rescue, Trussville Police, the Trussville Chamber of Commerce City of Trussville employees and their families from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To contact the restaurant, call 205-508-5393 or message them of the new restaurant’s Facebook page.

To visit the restaurant’s website, go to www.yardbirdschickencompany.com