Phone scam steal personal information from Wells Fargo customers

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A scam from people claiming to be from Wells Fargo has been targeting customers at the bank, according to ABC 33/40. The scammers trick customers into thinking that their bank accounts are locked out in order to obtain personal information.

The scam first begins with a recorded message telling the customer that their bank account is locked. Afterwards, it provides a number to someone who can help. If they call this number they’ll speak to someone who requests their personal information. The call is cut off once that information is provided.

Wells Fargo is warning its customers of the scam and asking them not to provide any personal information over the phone. Customers who have any questions are advised to call the number on the back of their credit or debit cards or go online to www.wellsfargo.com.