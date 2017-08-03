Pinson Council discusses Gameday contract

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

PINSON – Much of the Pinson City Council’s discussion during Thursday’s meeting was centered on its contract with Gameday to maintain the fields at the Pinson Youth Sports Complex. Councilors Robbie Roberts and Joy McCain were absent at the meeting.

As they began discussing buying a new cart for the complex, Mayor Hoyt Sanders mentioned the possibility of making changes to the contract with Gameday.

Before the council voted on the purchase of the cart for the complex, Councilor Shannon Galamore asked if there had been a vote to change or end the contract with Gameday. Sanders said that the contract had expired 10 months ago. However, extensions allowed the city to continue to work with Gameday on a month-to-month basis.

Galamore said Gameday had been under the impression that Galamore stressed that the city should have talked to Gameday about making changes to the contract after it had expired. Councilor John Churchwell similarly said that the city will need to discuss the issue further.

The purpose of changing the contract was to bring as much of the work “in house,” or have the city do a portion of the work on fields such as mowing, striping and dragging dirt while Gameday or another company would fertilize the grass, control weeds and apply pesticide.

Public Works director Eric Winfrey proposed hiring two full-time seasonal employees next year to help with field maintenance. One would work for Public Works while the other worked for Parks and Recreation.

The council agreed to hold off further discussion until the next meeting when McCain and Roberts are present. The council then approved unanimously for the purchase of a Kawasaki Mule for the sports complex for $8,695.

In other business, the council approved changing an order in the roofing contract on the Rock School Center. The contract states replacing rotted tectum panels cost $19.50 per square foot . Sanders said that he was advised that replacing with steel would cost a third of that price.

The council approved annexations of lots in Saddle Ridge and Willow Ridge into the city. They also approved extending maintenance on the house at 3142 Sleepy Hollow Road for two weeks. The house had been declared a nuisance.

Pinson Public Library director Allison Scanlan reported that the library is inviting people to join a birthday celebration of the library’s cat on Aug. 10 from 3-6 p.m. Children will be designing cat toys to be donated to the Greater Humane Society of Birmingham.

Scanlan also said that there will be a viewing at the library parking lot of the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. Special glasses made for viewing the eclipse have all been reserved.

also the council approved buying a piece of property on Silverlake Road near the Rock School Center for $4,000. Sanders said that the council will recognize a Special Olympian at the next meeting. The council then voted to go into executive session to discuss real estate.

The next Pinson Council meeting will take place on Aug. 17 with pre-council at 6:30, followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m.