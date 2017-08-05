 [fiatalert]
Florida State WR suspended indefinitely, appearing in court today

Posted by: Posted date: August 05, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Alabama’s first opponent of the year hit a snag this week when one of its receivers was indefinitely suspended.

Florida State receiver Da’Vante Phillips is on the outs with the Seminoles because the junior faces five felony charges, including  accusations of grand theft.

Da’Vante Phillips

Phillips is scheduled to appear in court today.

According to reports, Phillips was charged with one count of grand theft  and four counts of fraudulently making bank deposits with intent to defraud. A bond was set $1,000 per charge.

Phillips allegedly bought four money orders for $485.89 at the Publix on Ocala Road last January, then altered each to the amount of $700 before depositing them into his bank account.

The fraudulent activity of which Phillips is accused was done from Jan. 13-19 according to The Tallahassee Democrat. Phillips told police in February his wallet had been stolen and transactions to his account had been made, according to the Florida newspaper.

Alabama is scheduled to play Florida State at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

 

Comments

  1. Adam Wiggins says:
    August 5, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Gotta love the Criminoles

