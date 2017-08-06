Drowning victim’s headmaster, coach make statements about deceased

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Cathy Davis, the headmaster of the 16-year-old who drowned Saturday in Smith Lake, used social media to pay tribute to her deceased student this weekend.

Thomas Lee Bales, a student at Oak Hill Academy in West Point Missisippi, was on a trip with his youth group from First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, Mississippi when the tragedy occurred off a boat dock at a residence in the Arley area. Bales’ body was recovered shortly after the incident.

“For those of you who did not know Thomas Lee, you missed out on knowing such a wonderful young man. He was the epitome of what greatness looks like at a young age,” stated Davis who lived in Jasper and taught at Walker High from 1995-2005. Her husband, Walker Davis, is a former Walker High School football coach.

Cathy Davis said the tragedy will mar the first day of school on Monday.

“It is very difficult for all of us to face the death of a young person,” she wrote. “Tomorrow as we begin a new school year, we will have on site a support team of counselors, Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ staff members, administrators, teachers, and local ministers to provide counseling and support to students and teachers.

Bales’ football coach, Chris Craven, posted on his Facebook page a photo of himself with Bale during a game.

“We lost a great young man on our football team at Oak Hill Academy today in a swimming accident,” Craven wrote on the post. “He was the definition of loyalty and integrity, putting his teammates before himself at all times. I loved him like a son. I will miss you, #9 T-Lee Bales.”