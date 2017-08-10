Authorities seek man who allegedly stole phone in Grayson Valley area

From Trussville Tribune stafff reports

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the man who allegedly stole a cell phone from a gas station located in the Grayson Valley area.

According to a report filed with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a cell phone was stolen from a vehicle parked at a gas station in the 5700 block of Chalkville Road around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Detectives have released surveillance camera photos of the the suspect and a vehicle with which he is associated; a blue Police Edition Ford Crown Victoria.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama has offered a cash reward to anyone with information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. The organization asks that anyone who recognizes the man or has knowledge about the crime to contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama guarantees those who come forward will remain anonymous.

Grayson Valley is an unincorporated community between Trussville and Clay.