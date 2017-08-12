Hewitt-Trussville High School holding ACT prep classes

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Hewitt-Trussville High School is offering prep classes for ACT tests starting in September.

Classes will be held at the high school at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, they will be held on Floor B Wing and on Floor Main Hall on Thursdays. The course is eight classes per ACT session, with six total sessions offered.

The nonrefundable fee is $300, including an ACT prep book and additional resources. Tuesday classes will be on English, reading, writing and science, while Thursday classes will be on math. The first session will begin on Aug. 15 and the last will be on Sept. 7. Those paying with checks are asked to make them out to Trussville City Schools.

Test dates for 2017 are Sept. 9, Oct. 28 and Dec. 9. Dates for 2018 are Feb. 10, April 14 and June 9.

Contact Vanessa.Ramano@trussvillecityschools.com for questions. To register for the ACT, visit www.act.org.