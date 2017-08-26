Vestavia student with Down syndrome scores TD and the crowd goes wild

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

VESTAVIA HILLS –Jake is a student manager for the Vestavia Hills High School football team who happens to have Down syndrome. But Friday he swapped his manager duties for a helmet and shoulder pads.

In a game versus Briarwood Christian, the senior took a hand off and headed around the end for his first ever touchdown much to the delight of players and fans from both schools.

Check out the video below.

My brother, Jake, is 18 & a senior at Vestavia. He also happens to have Down Syndrome. Tonight 2 teams helped to make his dream come true! pic.twitter.com/uLoP3KH8KR — Amy Hyde (@Amy_Lissa) August 26, 2017

And then came the celebration with a sideline dance for the ages!