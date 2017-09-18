Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Calhoun County

From Trussville Tribune

CALHOUN COUNTY – An officer-involved shooting has led to the death of a man in Piedmont, according to AL.com. The death was the result of the man struggling with a Calhoun County deputy over his weapon.

The incident took place around 4:40 a.m. this morning when the deputy was called to a residence in Piedmont to respond to a report of a suspicious person. This was not his first encounter with the man, whose identity is currently being withheld pending notification of the family.

The deputy learned that the man had a felony warrant issued for him in Pell City. A fight broke out between him and the man, who the deputy said went after a weapon on him that was not his sidearm. The man was shot by the deputy and transported to Regional Medical Center-Jacksonville where he later died.

The deputy did not sustain any serious injuries during the fight.